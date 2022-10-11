Family Portraits released for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Oct 11, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Since its spellbinding world premiere in London in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has taken the muggle world by storm. The production has bagged 60 major honours, including six Tony Awards and nine Laurence Olivier Awards. Apparate to a time after Deathly Hallows and the Battle of Hogwarts, to see how Harry’s life unfolds 19 years later in the Wizarding World.



In celebration of its seventh triumphant year, the production has released family portraits - meet the Potters, the Granger-Weasleys and the Malfoys in advance of the new Company’s first performance on 13 October 2022. Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre in London are available now!

The story of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

A new adventure awaits. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up with Harry, who is now an overworked employee at the Ministry of Magic, a husband and a father of three children. As his headstrong son Albus befriends the son of Draco Malfoy, his biggest adversary, an intense and thrilling race through time ensues. With enchanting charms and spells, epic battles and mindblowing theatrical magic, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child presents a tale of humanity, one which sees a son grappling with an overbearing family legacy and a father who struggles fiercely with the past. As time twists and turns and refuses to bend to their will, both must learn that darkness comes from the places that we least expect.

The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Sam Crane plays Harry Potter, with Frances Grey as Ginny Potter. Thomas Grant plays their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge and Michelle Gayle reprise their roles as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, Grace Wylde plays Rose Granger-Weasley. James Howard continues as Draco Malfoy with Adam Wadsworth Scorpius Malfoy.

The cast is complete by Gabriel Akamo, Troy Alexander, Harry Ames, David Annen, Sue Appleby, Sabina Cameron, Phil Cheadle, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Iskandar Eaton, Lewis Edgar, Jack Gardner, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, April Hughes, Max Hutchinson, Emma Louise Jones, Tom Mackean, David Mara, Henry Maynard, Kathryn Meisle, Gigi Noel-King, Melaina Pecorini, Niamh Perry, Ruchi Rai, Ian Redford, Rosalind Steele, Tom Storey, Joshua Talbot, Susan Vidler and Wreh-asha Walton. Fletcher Bell, Alice Langton-Farrell, Max Forde, Lottie Grey, Rafferty Ison, Abbiegail Mills and Harry Munson.

The creatives of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features an original story by J.K. Rowling, playwright Jack Thorne, and director John Tiffany; movement direction by Steven Hoggett; costume design by Katrina Lindsay; set design by Christine Jones; compositions and arrangements by Imogen Heap; lighting design by Neil Austin; sound design by Gareth Fry; illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison; music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe, casting direction by Julia Horan CDG; hair, wigs and make-up by Carole Hancock; video design by Finn Ross and Ash Woodward; associate direction by Des Kennedy; and costume supervision by Sabine Lemaitre.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are available now

Don't miss your chance to see how the future unfolds for Harry and Albus!



