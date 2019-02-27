Extension and new casting announced for Witness for the Prosecution at London’s County Hall on Southbank Feb 27, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jun 7, 2019) Order! Order! Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution, which is set in the Edwardian Baroque-style Council Chamber of London’s County Hall, has just announced new casting and an extension. Tickets for the new dates go on sale tomorrow, 28 February 2019. Will we see you in court?

Be a part of the action in Witness for the Prosecution as you behold this stupendous spectacle in the authentic Council Chamber at LCH.

Witness for the Prosecution extension and cast announcement

The hit Off-West End revival of Witness for the Prosecution has just extended its open-ended run and is now booking until 29 March 2020. Tickets to the new Witness for the Prosecution extension go on sale on Thursday, 28 February 2019. The new extension means the Olivier Award-nominated show will now run for a period lasting longer than its original 1953 West End production.

Beginning on 28 May 2019, a new cast will take over for the production and is set to star Carolin Stoltz (Shetland) as Romaine Vole, Giles Taylor (This House) as Mr Myers QC, Lewis Cope (Billy Elliot) as the accused Leonard Vole, Michael Cochrane (The Archers) as Mr Justice Wainwright, Simon Dutton (The Saint) as Sir Wilfrid Robarts, and Tim Frances (The 39 Steps) as Mr Mayhew. The cast is completed by Francesca Knight, Janet Fullerlove, Jessica Hole, Joe Shire, Kara Grace-Paseda, Karl Wilson, Max Dinnen, Michael Weaver, Nicholas Osmond, and Paul Lancaster.

Witness for the Prosecution – where to sit?

London’s County Hall is certainly not your conventional theatre venue. Once used as London’s seat of government before Margaret Thatcher abolished the Labour-controlled GLC party, the Council Chamber has since been repurposed into a makeshift theatre complete with seats in the judge’s circle and jury box. This art-imitates-life approach offers theatre fans the unique experience to feel immersed in the story.

Given the venue’s unusual seating plan, you’re probably wondering where to sit for Witness for the Prosecution, which is why we have taken all the guesswork out for you when it comes to booking your seats. The best seats at the London County Hall are arguably the Jury Box seats. However, their unwavering popularity often results in their being sold out faster than the strike of a gavel. But with the release of new Witness for the Prosecution tickets, you may just be lucky enough for ‘jury duty’ if you book your tickets fast enough!

Coming in at a close second behind the Jury Box seats are seats in Rows C and D of the courtroom stalls, which offer just the right distance from the stage for witnessing all the courtroom action. But if you're hoping to save money on Witness for the Prosecution tickets without forfeiting a clear view of the stage, then try booking in Row A in both the North and South Galleries.

As always, our interactive seating plan features an intuitive user interface that will inform you of all restricted view information to help you reach the perfect verdict!

What is Witness for the Prosecution about?

Witness for the Prosecution is a gripping courtroom drama based on Agatha Christie's compelling novel of the same name that centres on the character of Leonard Vole, who is accused of murdering a widow for her inheritance money. Facing a serious sentence if found guilty, can Leonard defy the odds and convince both the jury and you, the audience, of his innocence? Or will the shocking witness testimony be his demise? You be the judge!

Book your Witness for the Prosecution tickets from £15 and up!

Unless you're hoping to book those ever-so-elusive Jury Box seats for the new extension, some of the best tickets to Witness for the Prosecution are also still available and starting at just £15. Hurry and book now to secure the best seats and prices and be sure to check back for new Witness for the Prosecution tickets available on 28 February.

