Ewan McGregor to return to the West End

Hollywood star, Ewan McGregor returns to the West End stage for the first time in 16 years. The multi award-winning actor had been previously (train)spotted in the capital back in 2005, when he played Sky Masterson in the critically acclaimed revival of Guys and Dolls at the Piccadilly Theatre - the current home of Moulin Rouge the Musical, the stage adaptation of McGregor’s much-loved film.

Two years later, in 2007, he took on the role of Iago in Othello at the Donmar Warehouse, directed by Michael Grandage. His latest project, My Master Builder by Lila Raicek, will see him reunite with Grandage and sees him swap Iago for Isben.

The brand-new play will open at Wyndham’s Theatre on 29 April 2025, with previews starting from 17 April. The Isben inspired production will then run until 12 July 2025.

Set on the eve of Independence Day, the production follows Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, and her architect husband, Henry Solness, as their marriage is disrupted by the arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry’s with whom he once shared a connection.

Commenting on today's announcement, McGregor said “It’s such a thrill to be returning to the stage – and to work with Michael again, an actor’s director with whom I have had some of my happiest working experiences. He’s a generous collaborator, who enables you to discover the play together afresh in the rehearsal room. And what a play – I love where Lila has taken the story, a very modern take on today’s sexual politics.”