Ewan McGregor to return to the West End
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
Hollywood star, Ewan McGregor returns to the West End stage for the first time in 16 years. The multi award-winning actor had been previously (train)spotted in the capital back in 2005, when he played Sky Masterson in the critically acclaimed revival of Guys and Dolls at the Piccadilly Theatre - the current home of Moulin Rouge the Musical, the stage adaptation of McGregor’s much-loved film.
Two years later, in 2007, he took on the role of Iago in Othello at the Donmar Warehouse, directed by Michael Grandage. His latest project, My Master Builder by Lila Raicek, will see him reunite with Grandage and sees him swap Iago for Isben.
The brand-new play will open at Wyndham’s Theatre on 29 April 2025, with previews starting from 17 April. The Isben inspired production will then run until 12 July 2025.
Set on the eve of Independence Day, the production follows Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, and her architect husband, Henry Solness, as their marriage is disrupted by the arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry’s with whom he once shared a connection.
Commenting on today's announcement, McGregor said “It’s such a thrill to be returning to the stage – and to work with Michael again, an actor’s director with whom I have had some of my happiest working experiences. He’s a generous collaborator, who enables you to discover the play together afresh in the rehearsal room. And what a play – I love where Lila has taken the story, a very modern take on today’s sexual politics.”
Grandage added: “It’s always a privilege to open a new play in the West End and to bring emerging and original voices to as wide an audience as possible. I’m excited to collaborate with writer Lila Raicek, staging My Master Builder in London this spring. The production is also a joyful reunion with Ewan McGregor – an extraordinary stage actor, working together for the first time on a world premiere, in a brand-new partnership for MGC with MarketStall and Seaview.”
McGregor is one of the most recognizable actors of his generation, with a career spanning more than three decades. He first rose to international prominence with his role in Trainspotting (1996), directed by Danny Boyle, where he portrayed the memorable Mark Renton. This role catapulted McGregor into the limelight and showcased his ability to embody troubled, nuanced characters.
He quickly became known for his ability to juggle both dramatic and lighthearted roles. Some of his most iconic films include Moulin Rouge! (2001), where he sang and danced opposite Nicole Kidman, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), where he played Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Big Fish (2003), directed by Tim Burton, where he portrayed a younger version of Albert Finney’s character.
McGregor has also garnered critical acclaim for his work in television, including his role in Fargo (2017), which earned him a Golden Globe Award. His extensive list of accolades also includes nominations and wins for prestigious awards, including BAFTA nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award. McGregor’s work on stage, however, has been relatively rare in recent years, making his upcoming return to the West End a highly anticipated event for theatre lovers.
My Master Builder, which will have its world premiere next year, will feature set and costume designs by Richard Kent and a score from Adam Cork. Further casting is to be announced.