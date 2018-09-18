Everything you need to know about The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Sep 18, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Producers have just announced today that The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will be returning to the West End for a limited run at the Piccadilly Theatre in autumn 2018. The show, which recently finished an incredibly successful international tour, is set to begin its run on 29 November with tickets going on sale this Friday, September 21, 2018 at 9.30am. Though specifics about the run are still in short supply, we are here to answer all of your questions about The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time play.

What do we know about the 2018 London run of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time?

We don’t have very many details about The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time as we would like to have. But what we do know is that the producers have announced a ‘limited run’ at the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre, which is set to begin previews on 29 November. The official opening of the show is currently scheduled for 11 December. General on-sale for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tickets is scheduled to begin at 9.30am Friday 21 September. The production is to be directed by Olivier and Tony Award®-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, Angels in America, Company). Marianne Elliot also directed the show's premeiere and its West End transfer to the Apollo Theatre. During the Apollo Theatre run a ceiling collapse injured multiple audience members and necessitated the closing of the the show. The show was eventually reopened at the Gielgud Theatre still under Elliot's direction. To date, no casting announcements have been made but they are promised to be released in due course.

What is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time about?

At exactly 7 minutes after midnight, Christopher finds himself standing next to Wellington. Wellington is Mrs Shear’s dog. Wellington is dead.

Christopher is a 15-year-old math genius. He likes numbers and logic and is obsessed with Sherlock Holmes. Christopher has trouble looking people in the eye. He doesn’t like to be touched, or unfamiliar places or unfamiliar people.

When it becomes clear that Wellington has been murdered (with a pair of garden shears) and that Christopher is under suspicion he is determined to solve the case. He makes note of all the details in his detective’s notebook, which is shared with us by his teacher. Along the way, Christopher learns more about himself and others than he was prepared for.

Is The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time a musical?

No, The Curious Incident is not a musical, but it does feature choreography and utilises sound and stylised movement.

How is the play different from the book?

Mark Haddon’s multi-award-winning novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time, was published in 2003 in two simultaneous editions, one intended for children and one for adults. The book is presented in the first-person with very austere language. The play, by necessity, is presented in a completely different manner. Instead of a first-person narrative, we are treated to a play-within-a-play. The detective’s notebook that Christopher keeps is narrated to us in pieces by Christopher's teacher, Siobhan.

What kind of reviews did the play get?

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time got many rave reviews from critics and audiences in the West End and Broadway, as well as around the world on its international tour. As of the publication of this piece, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has been reviewed on the London Theatre Direct show page over 400 times with an average 5-star rating.

Is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time an autism-friendly show?

While The Curious Incident features a main character who is on the spectrum, this show is not necessarily an autism-friendly show. When we see the world through Christopher’s eyes, loud sound effects, high-intensity lighting and video effects (including strobe lighting) are used. In past productions, there have been relaxed performances that were more friendly to people with sensory sensitivities. No such announcements have been made at this time, but we have every hope that the 2018 London run of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will include some relaxed performances as well.

We will update this page as more information about The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time becomes available. Don’t forget to visit us from 9.30am 21 September to purchase your seats. Book The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tickets early to ensure the best seats at the best prices.