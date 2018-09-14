Everything you need to know about Mary Poppins Sep 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 15, 2019) Mary Poppins is gliding back into London’s Prince Edward Theatre. This is the perfect spoonful of sugar to balance the news that Disney's Aladdin will be closing its smash-hit, three-year run. Mary Poppins is a classic loved by young and old alike! It’s been fifteen years since Mary Poppins flew a kite in the West End so we’re ready to answer your questions!

Pictured: Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp, who are set to star in the 2019 London run of Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre

When and where is Mary Poppins going to play?

Disney’s Mary Poppins is returning to the Prince Edward Theatre, its original home in London’s West End. While exact dates have yet to be announced, you can anticipate Mary Poppins tickets going on sale in January 2019. Disney’s Aladdin finishes its run in late August 2019, and current information says Mary Poppins will begin its run in Autumn 2019.

Who is starring in Mary Poppins the musical?

The 2019 West End run of Mary Poppins will star Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp. Zizi Strallen reprises the show's title role after her incredibly well-received portrayal on the UK, Ireland and Dubai tours of the show. Zizi is currently starring as Fran in Strictly Ballroom The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre. Olivier Award-nominated Charlie Stemp will take his turn as everyone’s favourite jack-of-all-trades. Charlie is perhaps best known for his award-winning portrayal of Arthur Kipps in Half a Sixpence at the Noel Coward Theatre. He also played the title role in last year’s Palladium pantomime Dick Whittington. HE most recently played Barnaby Tucker in the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! where he shared the stage with the legendary Bette Middler and Bernadette Peters. Further casting is to be announced in due course.

World-renowned singer, actress and composer Petula Clark, who was prominent during the British Invasion area, is set to star in Mary Poppins as The Bird Woman. The musical also stars television and stage actor Joseph Millson, who will portray Mr Banks.

Is the musical the same as the 1964 Disney film?

Well, no. The Mary Poppins musical is not a remake of the Disney film, but it isn’t completely different. It has elements of the classic film as well as the original PL Travers books and also completely original elements. The focus of the story is Jane and Michael’s poor behaviour and the dysfunction in their household. Not to worry though, many of your favourite songs from the film are in the musical, though perhaps in a slightly different context. You’ll still hear ‘Chim Chim Cher-ee,’ ‘A Spoonful of Sugar,’ ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,’ and ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite.’

Speaking of a film, isn’t there a new one coming out soon?

There is, but it’s probably not what you’re thinking. Mary Poppins Returns is not a remake of the original film, but rather a sequel where Mary returns to the Banks household 25 years later. In fact, with 54 years between the first film and Mary Poppins Returns, it holds the record as the longest gap between live action film sequels. The film is set to come out in December 2018 and stars Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins. She is joined by a star-studded cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and the only actor from the original film to play a part in the sequel, Dick Van Dyke.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest news for Mary Poppins on stage. And, as always, stay tuned for the latest news on Mary Poppins tickets.

Don’t forget that Mary Poppins coming into the Prince Edward Theatre means that Disney’s Aladdin is closing its run. The current booking period runs through 9 February 2019 though the booking periods will extend until the close of the run at the end of August 2019. Book your tickets now before Agrabah leaves the West End!