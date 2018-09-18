Everything we know about the West End transfer of Waitress The Musical Sep 18, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 17, 2019) Those who love theatre were met with some mouthwatering news last month when it was announced that Broadway’s Waitress would be serving up a sweet slice of heaven in London’s West End this winter. The infectious, confectionary musical is set to fill the shoes of Kinky Boots following the show’s West End closing at the Adelphi Theatre. While hardcore theatre fans are probably drooling for Waitress West End tickets, a hunger that is in no doubt amplified by the appetising cherry pie found on the official Waitress playbill, others might be left wondering what the Broadway musical is all about. Which is why we are bringing you our handy Waitress guide packed with everything you to need to know ahead of the show’s highly anticipated UK premiere.

Pictured (from left to right): Keala Settle as Becky, Jessie Mueller as Jenna, and Kimiko Glenn as Dawn – the original Broadway cast

What is Waitress about?

Waitress follows the story of a small-town, southern girl named Jenna who works as a waitress at Joe’s Diner. She’s got a knack for baking delicious pies but her personal life is not so sweet. Caught in a bad romance with her abusive husband, Earl, Jenna soon finds herself in a sticky situation when she discovers she’s got a ‘bun in the oven’. Things get even stickier when she begins an extra-marital affair with her gynecologist, Dr Pomatter. Desperate to find her way out of this mess and make a better life for herself and her baby, Jenna signs up to compete in a pie baking contest. Will Jenna win the grand prize?

Who will be starring in Waitress? Will the Broadway Waitress cast reprise their roles in the West End transfer?

American Idol's Katharine McPhee was announced on 22 November 2018 as Jenna Hunterson in the London production of Waitress. The show is still in its early stages and further casting will be announced in due course. Therefore, it can be ruled out that Jessie Mueller will be crossing the pond to play Jenna Hunterson. In addition to Mueller, the Broadway cast for Waitress stars Keala Settle (Becky), Dakin Matthews (Joe), Nick Cordero (Earl), Kimiko Glenn (Dawn) and Drew Gehling (Dr Jim Pomatter), who may or may not reprise their roles for the London theatre production.

Who are the creatives of Waitress?

Waitress features a dream team of creatives and made history on Broadway when it became the first major show to feature women in all four of the top creative spots. The show features music and lyrics by world-renowned recording artist Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, a book by Jessie Nelson, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The Broadway show’s all-female team also saw women fill the roles of costume designer (Suttirat Larlarb), musical director (Nadia DiGiallonardo) and co-producers (Fran Weissler and Elayne Herrick).

What are the best Waitress songs?

While many fans of Waitress might say that all Waitress songs are good, the general consensus is that "What Baking Can Do", "I Didn’t Plan It" and "She Used to Be Mine" are stand-out tracks and rank amongst the best the musical has to offer. But you can leave that for yourself to decide because the Waitress soundtrack, which features the original Broadway cast ensemble, is available on a wide variety of music platforms. Go ahead and give it a listen!

When will Waitress play at the Adelphi Theatre?

Sara Bareille’s Tony Award-nominated musical Waitress will premiere at the Adelphi Theatre on 8 February 2019, booking until 25 May 2019 for the first run. Kinky Boots will be completing its West End run on 12 January 2019, leaving plenty of time for the theatre to ‘pre-heat the oven’ and prepare for the Waitress premiere.

Is Waitress appropriate for children?

There are a few moments in Waitress that contain overtly suggestive themes. Domestic abuse is also the ‘meat and potatoes’ for much of the show’s plot. So, while there is nothing sexually explicit or physically violent to be seen, it may be best to leave your younger children at home. However, Waitress should be more than fine for teenagers and pre-teens who are able to handle the shows more serious subject matter. The show does a good job of offering a multitude of vibes and avoids being too preachy for those who prefer something a bit more sweet. It is a musical, after all!

When will Waitress West End tickets go on sale?

Waitress tickets are on sale now.

What else do I need to know about Waitress?

Waitress The Musical is based on the 2007 indie film of the same name, which was written and directed by Adrienne Shelly and starred Keri Russell as Jenna Hunterson and Nathan Fillion as Dr Jim Pomatter. For an independent film, Waitress was a box-office smash and it managed to recoup its budget of $1.5 million by twenty-fold with an overall domestic gross of $22 million. The Broadway stage adaptation was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and six Drama Desk Awards in 2016. Christopher Fitzgerald, who plays Ogie Anhorn, won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

Our Waitress guide will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available. Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed on ticketing information and performance dates for Waitress.