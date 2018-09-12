Eugenius! announces extended booking period due to popular demand Sep 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 4, 2018) Theatregoers hoping for a comic book kind of love now have more time to catch Eugenius!, which announces a two-week extension due to overwhelming ticket demand. The sassy musical features a catchy soundtrack inspired by 80’s and 90’s sounds and re-launched in London on 1 September 2018 to a fleet of rave reviews.

Pictured: Cast members of Eugenius! give a visually stunning performance

It has just been announced that Eugenius! has extended its booking period. Booking for the show was originally scheduled to end on 7 October 2018 but has now been extended to 21 October 2018.

Eugenius! follows teenage brainiac Eugene (Rob Houchen), who is obsessed with all things sci-fi and endeavours to create a comic book movie of his own. The producer of the show, Warwick Davis, has admitted that Eugenius! underwent various tweaks and improvements for its Off-West End encore, including a brand-new song. So, if you haven’t yet seen what all the buzz is about with this geeky, comic-book musical, then you’re in for a real treat!

Eugenius! was written by Chris Wilkins and Ben Adams and produced by Kevin Wood and Warwick Davis. It features direction by Ian Talbot, design from Gareth Owen, choreography from Aaron Renfree and lighting from Andrew Ellis.

Don’t miss the second run of Eugenius!, now booking at The Other Palace until 21 October 2018!

