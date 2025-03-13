Menu
    As If! Clueless The Musical Opens in London – Emma Flynn & Keelan McAuley Talk Bringing Cher & Josh to the Stage

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Painting the town yellow and black in true Cher Horowitz style, London’s West End is getting a full-on makeover - as Clueless The Musical officially opens tonight. With plaid skirts, razor-sharp wit, and a fresh new score from KT Tunstall, audiences are in for a totally buggin’ ride.

    At the heart of it all? Emma Flynn, stepping into the knee high socks of the ever-fabulous Cher Horowitz, and Keelan McAuley, her socially conscious, goatee-aspiring step-brother. We sat down with the pair ahead of opening night to chat 90s nostalgia, matchmaking mishaps, and what makes Clueless just as iconic three decades later.

    Like, Oh My God – Who did Flynn and McAuley page when they landed their roles?

    For Flynn, the news of booking Cher was an emotional one: “My mom was the first person I called, and we both cried together! She has sacrificed so much for me and has been my biggest supporter. It will forever be one of my most special memories.” Meanwhile, McAuley had a very Josh response (his character believes that no one person should have power over anyone else, after all): “My flatmates, Iván Fernández González and Tobias Turley, were actually listening in on the phone call in the next room. So technically, they found out at the same time as I did!”

    It’s more than just a makeover montage

    With Clueless being such a beloved film, fans might wonder what’s new in the stage adaptation. According to Flynn, audiences will get a deeper dive into the characters: “I think you’ll be surprised at how much more there is to learn about them, especially through the music. You really see the relationships - especially between Cher and Josh - develop in a way the film only hints at.”

    McAuley agrees, adding that the film always felt like a musical to begin with: Amy Heckerling herself has said that when she was making the movie, it felt like a musical to her. Fans will be shocked at how seamlessly Clueless transitions to stage and song.”

    KT Tunstall wrote the music? Sounds good to us!

    BRIT award winner KT Tunstall crafted an original soundtrack for the show, and while they’re all Da Bomb, Flynn and McAuley both have their personal standouts. For Flynn, it’s Cher’s big Act One closer: “It’s the most vulnerable we’ve seen Cher so far. It’s the first time she truly allows herself to feel anything but, well, ‘perfect.’” McAuley, on the other hand, highlights his solo, “Reasonable Doubts” “In the movie, it’s just a brief Paul Rudd moment of masterful subtle acting. But on stage, the audience gets to step inside Josh’s head and experience his thoughts and fantasy world.”

    Keeping It Classic - 30 Years Later

    The film turns 30 this year (pause for existential crisis), yet its popularity hasn’t faded. Flynn credits its enduring charm to the writing: “Amy Heckerling really captured what defined teenagers of that era. Plus, with Jane Austen’s Emma as the backbone, it has a timeless quality that makes it relatable no matter the decade.”

    McAuley, naturally, takes a more analytical approach: “When your source material is Jane Austen, it makes sense that the story holds up. Plus, the film’s pop culture references and quotable lines never get old.”

    From chin pubes to flip phones - The ultimate 90s experience

    When it comes to favorite lines from the film, McAuley doesn’t hesitate: “When Josh says, ‘I’m growing a goatee,’ and Cher responds, ‘Oh good, you don’t want to be the last one at the coffee house without chin pubes.’” Classic.

    The Clueless aesthetic is just as legendary as its dialogue. Flynn, a self-proclaimed 90s fashion lover, is thrilled to rock the plaid: “Clueless defined so many late 90s trends. The slip dresses, the tracksuits… but the iconic plaid skirts? Timeless.”

    As for what they’d personally bring back from the 90s, Flynn is all about the pre-social media era: “I miss when we actually had to pick up the phone and talk to each other! Oh, and boy bands.” McAuley, meanwhile, just wants the satisfaction of slamming a flip phone shut: “I never got to experience it, and honestly? It sounds therapeutic.”

    Matchmaker, Matchmaker… or Maybe Not

    Cher is the ultimate meddler when it comes to love, and Flynn admits she shares that quality with her friends romantic entanglements “I get involved - absolutely, every day. And dating nowadays requires even more strategy! Like Cher, I’m very rarely successful.”

    Cher’s playlist, Josh’s road trip, and an Uber big revelation

    When asked to pick a modern song for Cher’s playlist, Flynn doesn’t hesitate: “Successful by Ariana Grande. The lyrics are so Cher: ‘It feels so good to be so young and have this fun and be successful.’”

    If Josh had his own theme song? McAuley votes for Feels Like Summer by Childish Gambino: “It’s all about climate change—very Josh. But it’s also just a chill song that fits his whole alt, soft rock vibe.”

    And while Cher is all about her matchmaking, would she take dating advice herself? Flynn thinks she’d evolve: “At the start of the show, she’d probably focus on the surface level. But by the end? I think she’d say to find someone who makes you a better version of yourself.”

    As for modern-day advice Flynn would give her character? “Ditch the license and download Uber. It will be her new best friend.”

    From Beverly Hills to the West End

    With the show finally officially opening, both stars are beyond excited—not just to bring Clueless to life, but to experience London itself. Flynn is thrilled to immerse herself in the theatre scene, while McAuley is, presumably, on the hunt for the perfect coffee house to grow his hypothetical goatee.

    One thing’s for sure—whether you’re a longtime Clueless fan or a total newbie, this musical is set to be a total Betty. So, what are you waiting for? As if you’d want to miss it!

