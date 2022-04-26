Elf the musical returns to London’s West End! Apr 26, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Holy nutcracker! Buddy the Elf is returning to the West End for a strictly limited run at London’s Dominion Theatre this Christmas! The smash hit musical will open from 14 November 2022 for an 8-week season and finishing on 7 January 2023. Tickets for Elf musical in London go on sale on Thursday 28 April 2022. Set your reminders because Elf tickets are expected to be in high demand!

Elf the Musical 2022 London run

A new production of the musical Elf is coming to London for a limited engagement at the West End’s Dominion Theatre for the 2022 Christmas season. Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema film starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, the musical has a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Elf West End creative team

Elf musical at the Dominion Theatre will be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe and sound by Gareth Owen. There will be casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The London Elf 2022 cast will be announced in due course.

What is Elf musical about?

Elf tells the charming and comical story of Buddy who is mistakenly transported to the North Pole after accidentally crawling into Santa’s sack as a baby. Unaware that he is human, they raise Buddy as an elf, despite his enormous size and lacking ability to make toys. The crashing realisation dawns on him that he doesn’t belong in the North Pole and with Santa’s permission, he embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father. Will Buddy be reunited with his birth father? And will that enable him to discover his true identity?

Tickets for Elf the musical in London 2022

Santa… Scratch that… Buddy is coming to London town this Christmas 2022. The anticipation to hear him sing loud for all to hear and spread Christmas cheer is already high. Don’t miss out on Elf tickets and be sure to come back at 10am on Thursday 28 April to secure your tickets!