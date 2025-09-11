Elf The Musical Announces West End Cast for 2025 Christmas Season Sep 11, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Christmas is set to sparkle even brighter this year as Elf The Musical returns to London’s West End for a strictly limited 8-week season at the Aldwych Theatre. Running from 28 October 2025 – 3 January 2026, the hit musical brings festive cheer to audiences young and old, with a stellar cast leading the holiday favourite.

Joel Montague (The Great Gatsby and Hamilton, where he played fan-favourite King George III) stars as the ever-enthusiastic Buddy the Elf, while West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Les Misérables) takes on the role of Jovie, Buddy’s love interest. Martyn Ellis will play Santa and Rosanna Hyland will play Emily Hobbs. Much-loved singer and broadcaster Aled Jones MBE joins the cast as Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s long-lost father.

They’ll be joined by Lucinda Lawrence as Deb and Dermot Canavan as the Store Manager, with Mollie Cleere, Farirayi Garaba, Sophie Pourret, Lucy Rice, Biancha Szynal, Kyle Cox, Zack Guest, Ryan Jupp, Dominic Lamb and Danny Nattrass also appearing.

Completing the company are Sophie Camble, Amy Punter, Samuel John Humphreys and Michael Tyler as Swings. The role of Michael Hobbs will be shared by Ayrton English, Max Garlick, Harry Georgiou and Samuel Sturge.

Based on the beloved 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, Elf The Musical follows the story of Buddy, a human accidentally raised as an elf at the North Pole. When Buddy discovers the truth about his identity, he sets out on a heartwarming journey to New York City to reunite with his real family and remind everyone of the true spirit of Christmas.

With music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, the show features festive favourites including A Christmas Song and Sparklejollytwinklejingley.

After smash-hit runs at the Dominion Theatre in 2015, 2022 and 2023, Elf The Musical has firmly established itself as a modern Christmas tradition in London. Festive, funny and full of heart, it promises to be the ultimate holiday treat for families this winter because “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!”

Elf The Musical tickets are on sale now – book early to join the Christmas cheer!