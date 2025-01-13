Menu
    Charlie Stemp, James Daly, Safeena Ladha and Dianne Pilkington to star in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    London casting has been confirmed for the fangtastic off-Broadway transfer, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors. And it’s love at first bite.

    The critically acclaimed smash-hit comedy gives Bram Stoker’s horror a madcap makeover. Here, Count Dracula is a drop-dead gorgeous Gen Z pansexual in the midst of an existential crisis. Raging with angst, and the uncontrollable urge for blood, (after)life is already pretty hard for Drac. When famed female vampire slayer Jean Van Helsing gets wind of his existence, it goes from bad to worse. It’s a high-stakes game of hide and shriek which spans the lands of Transylvania and London, but who will come out on top?

    James Daly (La Cage aux Folles, Wendy and Peter Pan), plays Dracula after originating the role Off-Broadway. He is joined by three-time Olivier Award-nominee Charlie Stemp (Kiss Me, Kate, Crazy For You) as Jonathan Harker, BroadwayWorld Award winner Dianne Pilkington (Wicked, MAMMA MIA!) as Dr. Westfeldt and Safeena Ladha (The 39 Steps, The Great Gatsby) as Lucy Westfeldt. 

    Stemp, Pilkington and Ladha won’t just be playing these named characters, as they switch costumes and roles at the drop of a bat in this 90-minute freewheeling send-up.

    Playing with sexuality and gender norms, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, celebrates goth, camp, and the magic of live theatre itself.

    The spooky slapstick comedy will have you screaming with laughter.

