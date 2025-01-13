Charlie Stemp, James Daly, Safeena Ladha and Dianne Pilkington to star in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

London casting has been confirmed for the fangtastic off-Broadway transfer, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors. And it’s love at first bite.

The critically acclaimed smash-hit comedy gives Bram Stoker’s horror a madcap makeover. Here, Count Dracula is a drop-dead gorgeous Gen Z pansexual in the midst of an existential crisis. Raging with angst, and the uncontrollable urge for blood, (after)life is already pretty hard for Drac. When famed female vampire slayer Jean Van Helsing gets wind of his existence, it goes from bad to worse. It’s a high-stakes game of hide and shriek which spans the lands of Transylvania and London, but who will come out on top?