Dolly Parton's 9 To 5 Musical Set To Debut At The Savoy Theatre London Sep 13, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Exciting news for all fans of the rhinestone-encrusted Queen of Country, Miss Dolly Parton! Dolly’s highly successful 9 to 5 musical, which first premiered in the UK on tour in 2012, is set to make its full-length, feature stage debut in London’s West End. With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, this is set to be one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of 2019. The upcoming London production of 9 to 5 The Musical will star Louise Redknapp, Amber Davies, Brian Conley and Natalie McQueen.

Pictured: The cast of 9 to 5 The Musical featuring Louise Redknapp, Brian Conley, Amber Davies and Natalie McQueen.

The musical, based on the hit eighties film, is set to replace Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre when it closes next year and will run from the 28th of January until the 31st of August 2019.

Louise Redknapp, who was one of the biggest pop stars of the nineties, will be taking on the role of Violet Newstead which was played by Jackie Clune in the previous 2012 UK tour.

Love Island’s Amber Davies is set to play Judy Bernly and Brian Conley will star as Franklin Hart, Jr.

The ensemble is also set to include Natalie McQueen, who currently plays Lauren in the West End production of Kinky Boots, as Doralee Rhodes.

The creatives behind the show include Jeff Calhoun as director and Lisa Stevens as choreographer. 9 to 5 will also feature costume and set design by Tom Rogers.

9 to 5 The Musical tickets were in high demand when the production last toured the UK so people will certainly be lining up to grab theirs when they go on sale on Tuesday the 18th of September - be sure to sign up to our mailing list to be notified as soon as they are on sale!

9 to 5 tickets are on sale now.