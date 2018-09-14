Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns To London In 2019! Sep 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Fifteen years since Disney’s Mary Poppins premiered in London, the show is set to make a long-awaited return to the Prince Edward Theatre in autumn 2019.

Pictured: Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins and Charlie Stemp as Bert

Today, Disney Theatrical Productions and Cameron Mackintosh announced the plans to bring back the universally loved and critically acclaimed production of Mary Poppins. The production is set to return to the Prince Edward Theatre, which was its home for the original run all those years ago.

The return of Mary Poppins to London also signifies the end of Disney’s Aladdin, which, after three years at the Prince Edward Theatre, will end its highly successful run in late August 2019.

The new production of Mary Poppins in London is set to star Zizi Strallen (of Strictly Ballroom The Musical fame), who will reprise the title role she played in the recent sell-out international tour.

Joining Zizi in the role of Bert will be West End favourite, Charlie Stemp, who was the star of Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed Half A Sixpence at the Noel Coward Theatre and recently enjoyed a successful Broadway debut in Hello Dolly!.

