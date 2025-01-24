Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Disney’s Hercules Complete West End Cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Oh my Zeus! Complete casting has been announced for the West End premiere of Disney’s Hercules, and, just like the demi-god himself, it’s legendary.

    Joining the previously revealed Luke Brady (Hercules) will be Muses, Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), and Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), with Kamilla Fernandes (Standby Muse).

    Mae Ann Jorolan, will play Meg in her West End debut. The lead cast also includes Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (Bob and Charles).

    Disney’s Hercules Complete West End Cast

     

    The highly anticipated muse-ical is completed by Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Jemal Felix, Marie Finlayson, Ryesha Higgs, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick Robinson, Ope Sowande and Rhys West.

    Inspired by the animated film of the same name, the West End production follows the titular hero as he competes in a series of labours in order to claim his place on Mount Olympus. Pitted against the villainous Hades, Hercules sets off on a column-shaking, underworld-rocking ride of adventure, self-discovery, and love. 

    Much-loved musical numbers from the film include “Go The Distance”, “Zero to Hero” and “I Won't Say (I’m In Love),” are set to appear in the musical adaptation which features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel.

    Book tickets to Disney’s Hercules today

    Disney’s Hercules will begin previews at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 6 June 2025, make it your mission to be there. Tickets available now.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Green background. Text: [top] Wicked (the dot on the

    Wicked awarded ten Oscar nominations

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    With the potential addition of ten shiny Oscars, the Wicked mantelpiece is shaping up to look a lot more Swankified! ... Read more

    Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden to star in Fifth Step

    Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden star in new West End play

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden will star in the West End premiere of David Ireland’s The Fifth Step.  A... Read more

    Clueless London tickets

    What's opening in London theatres this month? (February 2025)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Love is in the theat-air this February, as a bevy of hot new bombshells enter theatreland just in time for Valentine&... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies