Disney’s Hercules Complete West End Cast
| By Sian McBride
Oh my Zeus! Complete casting has been announced for the West End premiere of Disney’s Hercules, and, just like the demi-god himself, it’s legendary.
Joining the previously revealed Luke Brady (Hercules) will be Muses, Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), and Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), with Kamilla Fernandes (Standby Muse).
Mae Ann Jorolan, will play Meg in her West End debut. The lead cast also includes Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (Bob and Charles).
The highly anticipated muse-ical is completed by Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Jemal Felix, Marie Finlayson, Ryesha Higgs, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick Robinson, Ope Sowande and Rhys West.
Inspired by the animated film of the same name, the West End production follows the titular hero as he competes in a series of labours in order to claim his place on Mount Olympus. Pitted against the villainous Hades, Hercules sets off on a column-shaking, underworld-rocking ride of adventure, self-discovery, and love.
Much-loved musical numbers from the film include “Go The Distance”, “Zero to Hero” and “I Won't Say (I’m In Love),” are set to appear in the musical adaptation which features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel.
Disney's Hercules will begin previews at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 6 June 2025.