Disney’s Hercules Complete West End Cast

Oh my Zeus! Complete casting has been announced for the West End premiere of Disney’s Hercules, and, just like the demi-god himself, it’s legendary.

Joining the previously revealed Luke Brady (Hercules) will be Muses, Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), and Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), with Kamilla Fernandes (Standby Muse).

Mae Ann Jorolan, will play Meg in her West End debut. The lead cast also includes Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (Bob and Charles).