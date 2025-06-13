A Definitive Guide to Disney’s Hercules Characters
| By Hay Brunsdon
Gods, monsters, and muses—Disney’s Hercules musical has landed with a thunderbolt at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the West End, and it’s bringing divine energy, epic vocals, and a whole lot of heart. Based on the 1997 animated film (which itself took playful inspiration from Greek mythology), this stage adaptation blends gospel, pop, and theatrical spectacle into one mighty hero’s journey. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, and a reimagined book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Hercules is both a nostalgic joyride and a fresh, funny, and surprisingly touching take on what it means to be a hero.
Whether you’re new to the story or brushing up before the curtain rises, here’s your definitive guide to the key characters in Hercules the musical.
Hercules
Our title character might have the strength of ten men, but he’s also charmingly awkward, wide-eyed, and endlessly determined. Raised on Earth but destined for Olympus, Hercules wants nothing more than to belong—and maybe be worshipped just a little along the way. His journey from bumbling mortal to true hero is the heart of the show. The role of Hercules is played by Luke Brady.
Megara
Witty, whip-smart, and hilariously cynical, Meg isn’t your typical damsel in distress. She’s been burned by love before and keeps her guard up with biting humour—but Hercules might just be the one person who sees past her bravado. Her iconic ballad “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” is still a showstopper on stage.
Hades
Slick, fiery, and fabulously sarcastic, Hades is the god of the Underworld with a serious grudge against Zeus—and a delightfully unhinged plan to take over Olympus. With villainy delivered in a cloud of smoke and one-liners, he’s a fan favourite who gets some of the show’s biggest laughs.
The Muses
Clio, Thalia, Calliope, Terpsichore, and Melpomene—aka the Muses—serve as the show’s narrators, guiding us through the story with a gospel-soul soundtrack and sky-high harmonies. They’re stylish, sassy, and the definition of scene-stealers. Think Greek chorus, but fabulous.
Phil
Part trainer, part reluctant babysitter, Phil (short for Philoctetes) is the cranky satyr with a heart of gold. A washed-up coach with dreams of making a true hero, Phil reluctantly agrees to mentor Hercules—and ends up learning a thing or two himself.
Bob and Charles
Hades’ bumbling sidekicks provide plenty of comic relief as they carry out (and mostly mess up) their master’s evil schemes. Expect slapstick chaos.
