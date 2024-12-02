The Devil Wears Prada Musical Review, From The Devil Herself

You may be reading this with the misguided assumption that, because I am the star of the show, I would somehow be an ‘unreliable critic.’ Just like the rise of cowboy boots and cropped waistcoats, you are wrong. For who is more qualified to give an accurate assessment of the production, than someone who is an expert on the regurgitated material?

The 2024 musical, based on the 2006 film, based on the 2003 book, is based on my life! My word has far more authority than the theatre luvvies I found myself surrounded by. Who I would just like to take a minute to address - just like your self-satisfied musings, the black sequin jackets you wear will never feature in Runway, or even Vogue. Please stop trying to ‘make it happen’, the plastic shining discs are quite distracting and offensive on the eye. Mercifully, I had Emily as a human shield. Her hideous bulky cardigan and heavy skirt blocked out the glare from the gaudy outerwear, and my sight was saved.

I used my unencumbered vision to cast an exacting eye on the offering presented to me. Housed in the Dominion Theatre, a quaint two thousand seat auditorium in the heart of the West End (which is to say the fringes of, as the heart is located on the left of the chest, not the dead centre) the originally titled The Devil Wears Prada the Musical officially had its grand opening. I was prepared to be wowed…

The musical opens with ‘Emily’ wading through the crowd to address the M&S-clad theatregoers. She sarcastically asks them if they have taken enough photos of the set, and berates those who are even thinking about opening sweets during the performance, however slowly. I couldn’t be more proud. I only wish the real Emily was as commanding as Miss Di Bartolomeo.