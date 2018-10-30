Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dein Perry's Tap Dogs at the Peacock Theatre

    Posted on | By Carole Lovstrom

    This is an interesting combination of tap, theatre, dance and rock concert – that was the promise on the flier. It certainly had me intrigued. Could this match up to the huge whole-cast numbers I’ve experienced watching traditional shows like 42nd Street?

    Dein Perry's Tap Dogs at the Peacock Theatre

    Pictured: The Tap Dogs splash their way through an unconventional dance sequence.

    Well, going to see Tap Dogs was like watching a family coming together to have fun messing about and teasing each other, but the Waltons it was not. I was surprised at the amount of humour throughout the show and very happy to see it wasn’t clumsy slapstick (though I am up for a bit of that) but far more subtle in places. It was also very gritty and almost raunchy in places.

    I was really impressed by the cast who were individually incredibly skilled and, as an ensemble, superb. The timing was amazing and I particularly loved the Tap Dogs version of whole-cast numbers, as they quickly became synchronised tap extravaganzas – brilliant.

    The characters that emerged were endearing and funny and I found myself championing each of them at different times.

    The industrial-style set was very fitting I thought and helped to add a bit of variety to the show as dances were performed upside-down, against interesting backlights, through a canopy of sparks and in puddles of water. Marvellous.

    The show is around 80 minutes long, which is enough I think, based on the hyperactivity, extreme noise levels, and vibrations that shook the seats. The brilliant drummers/percussionists added to the drama and were, by themselves, worthy of a show, I thought – really clever performances going on in their little raised booths.

    By the end of the show, people were laughing out loud (setting others off in the audience) and, after much applause and cheers, the first-night performance was given a standing ovation. Perhaps we got them fresh, but honestly, based on the enthusiasm and the way they all looked like they were enjoying it so much, my bet is that they’re still like that at the end of the run.

    Go see it.

    Tap Dogs is on at the Peacock Theatre, Holborn through 10 November. Book Tap Dog tickets now to get in on the fun!

    Carole Lovstrom
    By Carole Lovstrom

    Carole has been interested in theatre and circus for many years. She now blogs for View From the Cheap Seats and London Theatre Direct when she gets the chance.

    Related news

    Text: Santa

    Elf The Musical is returning to the West End this Christmas

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    For a consecutive second year, the smash hit musical ELF is set to return to London’s Dominion Theatre to play ... Read more

    Text: Baz Lurhmann

    5 reasons why you should see Moulin Rouge! The Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The bohemian and decadent world of Parisian cabaret comes to life in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Based on the hit 2001... Read more

    Text: Winner of Every Best Musical Award on Broadway, A Strange Loop. Barbican. The Pultizer Winning Broadway Musical One Time London Season, 17 June - 9 September. Image: A man in the centre of the image, his silhoutte, with an orange glow like he is infront of the sun. The background is royal blue, with various figures of people in striking poses surrounding him. The text is in yellow, contrasting with the royal blue of the image.

    The best songs from A Strange Loop

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Immerse yourself in the dazzling score of A Strange Loop that blends elements of gospel, R&B, and musical theatre... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies