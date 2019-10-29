Dear Evan Hansen announces West End extension

Dear Evan Hansen tickets for the 4-week West End extension are booking now.

Dear Evan Hansen now booking through May 2020!

Backed by overwhelming ticket demand, the production team behind Dear Evan Hansen have officially announced that the show will now be booking until 2 May 2020 after the booking period was initially set to end on 4 April. Tickets for the one-month extension of Dear Evan Hansen are on sale now.

Who is starring in the Dear Evan Hansen cast?

The West End cast of Dear Evan Hansen stars Sam Tutty in the eponymous role of Evan Hansen alongside Doug Colling as Connor Murph and Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy. The role of Evan Hansen will be portrayed by Marcus Harman for certain performances.

The main cast members are joined by supporting cast members Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, and Rupert Young as Larry Murphy.

The Dear Evan Hansen London cast is completed by Alex Thomas-Smith, Courtney Stapleton, David Breeds, Hannah Lindsey, Haydn Cox, James Winter, Mark Peachey, Natalie Kassanga, and Tricia Adele-Turner.

About Dear Evan Hansen The Musical

Dear Evan Hansen has won many major theatre awards including the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and six Tony® Awards including Best Musical. The London production is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif and features a score by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the composers behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman who together have won Grammy, Tony, and Academy Awards.

Dear Evan Hansen was warmly received when it premiered on Broadway on 4 December 2016 at the Music Box Theatre where it has broken all box office records and is now in its third year of standing-room-only audiences. The musical launched a record-breaking US nationwide tour in October 2018 and is currently in its second year on tour across North America.

Dear Evan Hansen has won the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 – the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961. The album went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and recently became only the third cast recording this decade to go gold. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of ‘Waving Through a Window’ is available digitally.

What is Dear Evan Hansen about?

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen London creative team

The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen reunites the original Broadway creative team. The musical is produced by Stacey Mindich and features associate direction by Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn and Danny Sharron, associate music supervision by Ben Cohn, casting by Jill Green CDG, choreography by Danny Mefford, costume design by Emily Rebholz, hair design by David Brian Brown, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, music supervision orchestrations and additional arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, projection design by Peter Nigrini, scenic design by David Korins, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and vocal arrangements and additional arrangements by Justin Paul.

Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. US General Management 101 Productions, Ltd; UK General Management – Ambassador Theatre Group. Adam Speers is the UK Executive Producer.

