Dear Evan Hansen announces extended booking period Nov 26, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen has extended its run at the Noel Coward Theatre with 21 new performances added to the schedule. Tickets for the additional Dear Evan Hansen performances are on sale now.

Dear Evan Hansen now extended in the West End

Originally scheduled to end on 2 May 2020, the booking period for Dear Evan Hansen has now been extended through to 30 May 2020 with tickets for the 21 additional performances now on sale.

Sam Tutty stars in the titular role as Evan Hansen and is joined by Doug Colling as Conor Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, and Rupert Young as Larry Murphy.

The cast is completed by David Breeds covering the roles of Evan, Connor and Jared; Alex Thomas-Smith covering the roles of Evan and Jared; Marcus Harman as the alternate Evan Hansen and cover for Connor and Jared; Haydn Cox covering the roles of Connor and Jared; Hannah Lindsey and Tricia Adele-Turner covering the roles of Cynthia and Heidi; Courtney Stapleton and Natalie Kassanga covering the roles of Alana and Zoe; and James Winter and Mark Peachey both covering the role Larry.

Dear Evan Hansen plot in a nutshell

Dear Evan Hansen follows an unpopular high school teen with bad social anxiety who broke his arm over the summer and must now wear a cast. He fakes a number of messages and letters from a classmate who had passed away in order to become the popular kid in school, but not without its consequences.

Dear Evan Hansen West End creative team

The musical is directed by Michael Greif and features lyrics and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. costume design by Emily Rebholz, choreography by Danny Mefford, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, design by David Korins, hair design by David Brian Brown, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Peter Nigrini, music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, vocal arrangements and additional arrangements by Justin Paul, and associate music supervision by Ben Cohn.