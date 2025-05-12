David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald to star in Othello

David Harewood OBE (Homeland), Toby Jones OBE (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) and Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession) will star in Othello at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 23 October 2025.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris OBE (War Horse) with music by Mercury Prize winner PJ Harvey, this epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire.

This isn’t the first time Harewood has taken on the titular character, who in 1997 was the first black actor to play Othello at the National Theatre. Speaking on returning to the role, he gushed ‘It’s very exciting to be tackling this monumental part once again. Last time around I was very conscious of breaking through a particular glass ceiling and I probably felt the weight of that. No concerns this time and I’m looking forward to starting afresh.’