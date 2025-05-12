David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald to star in Othello
| By Sian McBride
David Harewood OBE (Homeland), Toby Jones OBE (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) and Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession) will star in Othello at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 23 October 2025.
Directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris OBE (War Horse) with music by Mercury Prize winner PJ Harvey, this epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire.
This isn’t the first time Harewood has taken on the titular character, who in 1997 was the first black actor to play Othello at the National Theatre. Speaking on returning to the role, he gushed ‘It’s very exciting to be tackling this monumental part once again. Last time around I was very conscious of breaking through a particular glass ceiling and I probably felt the weight of that. No concerns this time and I’m looking forward to starting afresh.’
Jones added ‘I am eagerly anticipating rehearsals for Othello with David Harewood, Caitlin FitzGerald and Tom Morris, preparing as best I can to immerse myself in this dark, sad, funny, mysterious world.’ FitzGerald agreed, saying ‘I am thrilled to be joining this incredible production with these incredible people, and to explore a Desdemona who is full of agency, fearless in both mind and heart, and a true equal to Othello.’
Director Tom Morris concluded ‘The glittering screen careers of David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald are built on their love of theatre. David blazed into the theatrical limelight as Romeo with Temba Theatre Company and Othello at the National Theatre, establishing himself as a live actor of rare charisma. At the same time, Toby’s company the Table Show played a key part in the creative explosion at the Battersea Arts Centre, honing the playful storytelling instincts which have made him a watchword in film and TV. And underlying the intelligence and searing wit of Caitlin’s screen performances in Succession, Love Simple and Masters of Sex is a rare theatrical craft expressed in the Hedda Gabler which blew former New York Times Critic, Ben Brantley’s mind.’
Joining Tom Morris and PJ Harvey on the creative team are Ti Green (Designer), Jon Nicholls (Sound Design and Additional Music), Richard Howell (Lighting Design), Anna Cooper CDG (Casting), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Design), Suzanne Scotcher (Hair & Wigs Design), Katie Henry (Associate Director), Bethan James (Assistant Director), Laila Diallo (Movement Director), Sabia Smith (Costume Supervisor), Mariama Bojang (Assistant Costume Designer), Sheena Linden (Company Manager), Damian Partington (Production Manager) and Samantha Adams (Dramatherapist).
Othello will play at the Royal Haymarket Theatre until 17 January 2026. Book your tickets when they become available.