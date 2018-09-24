Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani Dyer joins cast of Nativity! Sep 24, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Like father, like daughter! It has just been announced that Dani Dyer, this year’s winner of Love Island, will be making her stage debut in Nativity! The Musical. The young starlet will be joining her father, Danny Dyer, and the previously announced Jo Brand, Simon Lipkin and Scott Garnham. The festive, holiday musical opens at the Eventim Apollo on 19 December 2018 following its UK tour.

Pictured: 2018 Love Island winner Dani Dyer lands her first West End role in Nativity!

The winner of this summer’s Love Island, Dani Dyer, will be performing in Nativity! The Musical with her father, Danny Dyer, it has been confirmed. Art will imitate life as the young actress and television personality is set to portray an aspiring actress under the direction of her father, Hollywood Producer, portrayed by Danny Dyer.

Miss Dyer expressed how excited she was to be making her West End stage debut and could not wait to star alongside her father in the musical over the holidays. Nativity! director Debbie Isitt was also excited to be working with the Dyers and said bringing them together would be a great way to highlight the importance of family during the holiday season.

Nativity! was adapted by Debbie Isitt for the stage and is based on the cheeky 2009 film of the same name. It features such festive songs as "She’s The Brightest Star", "Nazareth", "One Night One Moment" and "Sparkle and Shine".

The musical is set in the town of Coventry where every primary school puts on their own nativity play. At St Bernadette’s School, Mr Maddens (Scott Garnham) is put in charge of organising the school’s own nativity musical. Mr Maddens invites a Hollywood producer (Danny Dyer) to see the show in the hopes of receiving a rave review and the greenlight for a film adaptation. Suddenly, the pressure is on for Mr Madden and his assistant, Mr Poppy (Simon Lipkin), to turn these thumb-sucking children into full-blown superstars. Can they fa-la-la their way to victory?

Nativity! The Musical will be home just in time for Christmas following its national tour. It opens at the Eventim Apollo on 19 December 2018 and will run until 31 December 2018. You won't want to miss Love Island's Dani Dyer and her father in this year's Nativity! The Musical. Tickets are expected to sell quickly. Book early to avoid disappointment!

