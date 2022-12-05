Crazy For You transfers to London Dec 5, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Susan Stroman’s critically-acclaimed production of the classic Gershwin musical Crazy For You is set to transfer to London following a sold-out season in Chichester this summer, with performances beginning on Saturday 24 June 2023 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre! With ingenious numbers and explosive numbers - Crazy For You is an epic ode to never giving up on your dreams and daring to give yourself up to love

Crazy For You synopsis

This giddy and passionate romance is centred around the theatre-obsessed Bobby Child, a booming baritone and a native New Yorker, who dreams of being a show business icon. Torn between show business and running the family bank for his overbearing mother, Bobby heads to Nevada to foreclose a mortgage on the beautiful yet decaying Gaiety Theatre. It is there that he finds an instant connection with the theatre owner's daughter Polly.

Desperate to be true to himself and prove good faith, Bobby is determined to throw an extravagant show. Can he save the theatre and the town it occupies? Most importantly, can he capture Polly’s heart?

The cast and creatives of Crazy For You

Crazy For You has a wildly delightful book by Ken Ludwig and is incorporated with incredible Gershwin melodies, such as ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’, ‘I Got Rhythm’ and ‘They Can’t Take That Away from Me’. Crazy For You is directed and choreographed by Olivier award and multi-Tony award winner Susan Stroman, who blesses the production with sparkling numbers!

Crazy For You stars Olivier-nominated star Charlie Stemp (Half a Sixpence, Mary Poppins) as Bobby, Carly Anderson (Wicked) as Polly, and Tom Edden (Drama Desk Award winner) as Bela Zangler.

Crazy For You tickets are available now!

With love, laughter and boldness in its heart, this masterful reimagined production is not one to miss.