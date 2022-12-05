Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Crazy For You transfers to London

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Susan Stroman’s critically-acclaimed production of the classic Gershwin musical Crazy For You is set to transfer to London following a sold-out season in Chichester this summer, with performances beginning on Saturday 24 June 2023 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre! With ingenious numbers and explosive numbers - Crazy For You is an epic ode to never giving up on your dreams and daring to give yourself up to love

    Crazy For You synopsis 

    This giddy and passionate romance is centred around the theatre-obsessed Bobby Child, a booming baritone and a native New Yorker, who dreams of being a show business icon. Torn between show business and running the family bank for his overbearing mother, Bobby heads to Nevada to foreclose a mortgage on the beautiful yet decaying Gaiety Theatre. It is there that he finds an instant connection with the theatre owner's daughter Polly.

    Desperate to be true to himself and prove good faith, Bobby is determined to throw an extravagant show. Can he save the theatre and the town it occupies? Most importantly, can he capture Polly’s heart?

    The cast and creatives of Crazy For You 

    Crazy For You has a wildly delightful book by Ken Ludwig and is incorporated with incredible Gershwin melodies, such as ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’, ‘I Got Rhythm’ and ‘They Can’t Take That Away from Me’. Crazy For You is directed and choreographed by Olivier award and multi-Tony award winner Susan Stroman, who blesses the production with sparkling numbers! 

    Crazy For You stars Olivier-nominated star Charlie Stemp (Half a Sixpence, Mary Poppins) as Bobby, Carly Anderson (Wicked) as Polly, and Tom Edden (Drama Desk Award winner) as Bela Zangler.

    Crazy For You tickets are available now!

    With love, laughter and boldness in its heart, this masterful reimagined production is not one to miss.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Image: the silhouette of a man

    What’s closing in London theatres this month? (December 2022)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    December is undoubtedly a month to cherish, with a sea of Christmas lights in every city centre, pop-up market stalls... Read more

    Text: taking over London this Christmas! Bugsy Malone The Musical. Alexandra Palace. Image: The company of Bugsy Malone on a bike against a blue background, wearing pinstripe suits.

    What’s opening in London theatres this month? (December 2022)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Oh, December, the month of nostalgia and mulled wine. As the Christmas classics shoot up the charts, the fluffy socks... Read more

    Hey Duggee the live theatre show at Southbank Centre. The image shows Duggee and the rest of the squirrel group.

    Rehearsal images released for Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    A-woof! Our favourite cuddly friend Duggee will be gathering up The Squirrels to hit the stage in the first-ever stag... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies