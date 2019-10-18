Menu
    Come From Away extends its run at the West End's Phoenix Theatre

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Backed by popular demand, multi-award-winning Canadian-American musical Come From Away has announced a West End extension as it continues to warm the hearts of London audiences on the Phoenix Theatre stage.

    Come From Away musical celebrates 300th performance with extension announcement

    It has just been confirmed that the fan-favourite London musical Come From Away will extend its West End run until 23 May 2020 after it was originally scheduled to close on 15 February. Tickets for the newly added performance dates of Come From Away are on sale now. 

    Having won both a Tony Award for Best Direction (Christopher Ashley) and four Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music, Best Sound Design, and Best Theatre Choreographer, it comes as almost no surprise that the production has extended into summer 2020.

    Be sure to read our recent review of West End musical Come From Away, in which our blogger Kay Johal praised the show's exploration of "abject fear" and the "sheer resilience of humankind."

    Come From Away West End cast and creatives

    The spectacular production has an ensemble cast that stars Cat Simmons, Clive Carter, David Thaxton, Emma Salvo, Harry Morrison, Helen Hobson, Jenna Boyd, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Mary Doherty, Nathanael Campbell, Rachel Tucker, and Robert Hands.

    Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by Christopher Ashley, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, musical staging by Kelly Devine, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, sound design by Gareth Owen, and casting direction by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

    Come From Away West End extension tickets now on sale from £18!

    Don't miss this touching production of Come From Awaynow extended at the Phoenix Theatre in London. Featuring such toe-tapping numbers as "Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere", "38 Planes", "28 Hours / Wherever We Are", "On The Edge", and "Me and the Sky", this heartwarming musical is just the ticket for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

