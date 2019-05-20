Menu
    Come From Away extends in London's West End following overwhelming ticket demand

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Winner of Best New Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards, Canadian-American musical Come From Away aptly announces a West End extension. The heartwarming show about hospitality is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre through 2020.

    Come From Away is wowing West End audiences at the Phoenix Theatre.

    Come From Away extends into 2020 at London's Phoenix Theatre

    This fan-favourite musical won't be going away any time soon. Originally set to close on 14 September 2019, Come From Away recently just announced that it will be extending its open-ended run until 15 February 2020. Tickets for the Come From Away West End extension are on sale today.

    What is the Come From Away musical about?

    Come From Away takes place in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks after a number of flights were promptly redirected to land in a small town in Canada. It tells the story of compassion and hospitality as the townsfolk of Gander welcome strangers into their homes out of the warmness of their hearts. The ensemble musical is also the story of love in the wake of fear, as two characters were based on real-life couple Nick and Diane Marson, who met in the small Newfoundland town and fell in love. Featuring feel-good tunes and an award-winning score, Come From Away is ready to welcome you at the Phoenix Theatre for an unforgettable experience that will leave you breathless long after the curtain falls.

    Why you should see Come From Away in London

    In addition to winning multiple Laurence Olivier awards this year, including Outstanding Achievement in Music and Best New Musical, Come From Away has also unsurprisingly received a fleet of five-star reviews. In his review of the musical for London Theatre Direct, blogger James Lacy praised the show's non-stop medley of numbers, which rarely gave audiences the chance to digest scenes but instead evoked the feeling of setting forth on a journey with the characters themselves. The musical has also been known to receive standing ovations, and as Shanine Salmon mentioned in her review, 'it is impossible not to fall for Come From Away'.

    Come From Away cheap tickets, London from just £10

    Booking London theatre tickets can be expensive for box-office hits, but now you can get tickets to this award-winning musical from just £10 and up. Book your tickets for Come From Away early to ensure you get the best ticket prices and seats at London's Phoenix Theatre while stocks last!

    🎫 Book your tickets for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre from £10.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

