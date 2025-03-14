Clueless, The Musical at the Trafalgar Theatre—Like, Totally a Blast! Mar 14, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Half writing this, half ascertaining if I can pass an intensive driving course and afford a vintage white Jeep Wrangler by summer (a big, fat ‘AS IF’ from my bank account and the DVLA, despite me planning to wear my “most capable-looking outfit”). Alas, I’ll just have to bask in the feel-good glow of 90s rom-com nostalgia instead… Turn off your beepers and send yourself a bunch of flowers, because Clueless, The Musical has arrived in London, complete with colour-coded wardrobe, parties in The Valley, and romantic drama galore. Meet Cher Horowitz, queen of makeovers and matchmaking, and her highly strung, high-powered lawyer father, living in their perfect world. Her allowance: way high; his cholesterol: (ideally) way low.

Cher has been my kinda heroine ever since I rented the VHS from the local video shop nigh on 30 years ago (scream!!). She's the most popular girl in school but without that typical streak of malice; the Queen bee without the sting! Yes, she is naive, self-absorbed, superficial, and a meddlesome matchmaker, but she also tries to use her privilege to help others and is, like totally, open to growth—which helps propel the plot along. Let’s face it, Cher Horowitz ran (in that Alaïa dress) so Regina George and Glinda could walk. Character report card score: A+.

American actress Emma Flynn brings Cher to life onstage, and in terms of being faithful to our beloved Alicia Silverstone’s representation of the character in the film, she is bang on! Right down to the classic, elongated ‘Joooshhhhh’ whine, it feels like Alicia is right on stage in front us.

This has much to do with Amy Heckerling's involvement in the production. Not only is she the original writer-director of the Clueless movie (based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, Emma), but she also adapted it for the stage. The script stays true to the film’s razor-sharp wit, complete with those iconic one-liners, and, much like Paul Rudd, the comedy remains perfect 30 years on. Amy kept absolutely everything we know and love and, like, wayyyy, enhanced it with KT Tunstall’s music and Glenn Slater’s lyrics.

Think a touch of bubblegum pop but with KT’s ‘never-easy-to-pin-down’ edge, meaning that every song sounded different and made the score even more memorable for it. The cast effortlessly transitioned from the peppy ‘New Girl’ to Josh’s pop-punk ‘Human Barbies.’ Huge props to Romona Lewis-Malley, who plays Tai, in her West End debut, that Bronx accent and vocal belter in ‘All That and a Bag of Chips’—I would have loved even more of that, please.

Other totally crucial highlights: the onstage chemistry (a slow-burn swoon) between Cher and Josh, played by Keelan McAuley. The creative staging: that sofa-come-white Jeep (‘Duh, I totally paused!’). The choreography in the Swing club scene—chef’s kiss, and good old Amber’s fashion choices; as iconic as ever.

The Beverly Hills backdrop provided that sparkly escapism, and I left the theatre basking in that warm, fairytale romcom glow. It is, for sure, the sunny mood booster we need right now.

Right, I’m outie! Gotta completely overhaul my wardrobe to plaid three-piece suits and 90s pinafore dresses. Clueless, I can’t wait to see you again. I hope not sporadically.