As if! Full West End cast announced for Clueless, the Musical Jan 7, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Grab your fluffy pink pens and mark your calendar. The eagerly anticipated reimagining of the 90s classic will begin performances at London’s Trafalgar Theatre on 15th February! But who will be joining the previously announced Emma Flynn (Cher) and Keelan McAuley (Josh) on stage for Clueless, the Musical’s West End premiere?

It has today been confirmed that Cher’s BFF’s Dionne and Tai will be played by Chyna-Rose Frederick and Romona Lewis-Malley. Murray will be played by Rabi Kondé and Christian by Isaac J Lewis. Travis will be played by Blake Jordan, Elton by Max Mirza, Mel / Mr Hall / Driving Instructor by Ryan O'Donnell, Miss G/ Ms S / Lucy / Heather by Imelda Warren-Green and Amber by Emily Florence.

The full ensemble includes Sophie Elmes, Jacob Fisher, Aoife Kenny, Josh Latunji, James Lim, Ernest Stroud and Grace Eleanor Thomas. Swings are Dylan Gordon-Jones, Lucas Lluna, Lucy Rice and Rachel Seirian.

Amy Heckerling, original writer and director of the film gushed: "I couldn't be more excited about Clueless, the Musical opening next month. I am totally in love with the brilliant new talent we have been working with, and can't wait for audiences to be thrilled with their singing, dancing, their heart and humour. What better way to kick off this year's 30th anniversary of the Clueless movie than to share the love and laughter of Cher's world with fans old and new.”

The original score is by the multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (“Suddenly I See,” “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”) and the lyrics are by Grammy Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act). Together they bring a modern, musical vibe to the score blending the spirit of the 90s with a fresh contemporary sound.

Clueless, the Musical also features music supervision and arrangements by Carmel Dean, scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costumes by Tony Award winner Paloma Young (Peter and the Starcatcher), lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Rob Battle & Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time.

What is Clueless about?

Cher Horowitz is the most popular student at Beverly Hills High, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. She's about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But what happens to Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect? This fresh musical comedy is fun, fashionable, and, like, so way cool.

Book Clueless, the Musical tickets today

Playing at the Trafalgar Theatre for a strictly limited run, don’t miss the West End premiere of the most fashionable show in town.