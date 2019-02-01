Clive Owen to star in London revival of Tennessee Williams' play The Night of the Iguana at the Noel Coward Theatre Feb 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A new London revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana has been announced with film star Clive Owen set to lead the cast. The new production will open at the Noel Coward Theatre on 6 July 2019 for a 12-week summer run following the highly anticipated run of All About Eve. The Night of the Iguana tickets go on sale on Tuesday, 5 February 2019.

The Night of the Iguana cast (from left to right): Anna Gunn, Julian Glover, Lia Williams, Clive Owen.

Coming soon to the West End: Night of the Iguana

A brand-new West End production of The Night of the Iguana is set to premiere on 6 July 2019 at the Noel Coward Theatre. Based on Tennessee Williams' 1948 short story, which he first adapted into a one-act play in 1959 before tweaking it into a three-act play for Broadway in 1961, The Night of the Iguana has a very rich performance history. Its 1964 film adaptation, which was directed by John Huston, won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design. The 1992 National Theatre production of the play was directed by Richard Eyre and starred Alfred Molina as Rev. Shannon and it was last seen in London in 2005 at the West End's Lyric Theatre with Woody Harrelson as Rev. Shannon and featuring direction by Anthony Page.

The West End cast of The Night of the Iguana

Starring in the Night of the Iguana cast is multi-award-winning actor Clive Owen, who returns to the London stage for the first time in nearly 18 years and will portray the role of Rev. T Laurence Shannon. He will be joined by Breaking Bad actress Anna Gunn as Maxine Faulk, West End sensation Lia Williams as Hannah Jelkes, and Game of Thrones actor Julian Glover as Nonno.

Clive Owen is a world-renowned English actor who is perhaps best known for starring in the 2004 romantic drama film Closer as Larry Gray, a role that won him a Golden Globe Award, New York Film Critics Circle Award, Toronto Film Critics Circle Award, Las Vegas Film Critics Society Award and BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor. His performance was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. However, the box office hit was not the first time Owen had performed in Closer, having starred in the 1997 National Theatre stage adaption in the role of Dan Woolf, which also marks the last time the actor was seen on the London stage.

Lia Williams is a West End powerhouse and was last seen in the 2016 production of Mary Stuart, in which she famously swapped roles at the flip of a coin with Juliet Stevenson to play either Queen Elizabeth I or Mary Stuart. The highly prolific London stage actress earned both Oliver and Tony Award nominations for her role in Skylight and also recently appeared in the four-part miniseries, Kiri.

Anna Gunn is best known for portraying Skyler White on Breaking Bad and has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance on the hit AMC TV series. The American actress has also appeared on episodes of Seinfeld, ER, Dragnet, Six Feet Under, Boston Legal, and Law & Order. In 2014, she appeared in the Off-Broadway Second Stage Theatre production of Sex With Strangers, which was directed by Friends' actor David Schwimmer.

Julian Glover is perhaps best known for starring in 31 episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones, in which he portrayed the character of Grand Maester Pycelle. He is also known for appearing in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as the American Nazi, Walter Donovan, and even provided the voice of Aragog in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

What is The Night of the Iguana about?

Tennessee William's play, The Night of the Iguana, takes place in 1940's Mexico where a group of tourists show up at the shoddy Costa Verde Hotel. A young underage girl, a former pastor turned tour guide, a recently widowed hotelier with Harvey Weinstein-like intentions, and an old poet and his painter daughter all unite in this sweltering and heated drama. As an intense tropical storm makes its way through the town, a battle erupts between these clashing personalities and their future for the future lingers on in their heads.

London Night of the Iguana tickets on sale 5 February!

Tickets to The Night of the Iguana at the Noel Coward Theatre are set to be among the hottest West End tickets this summer! Featuring an all-star cast, you definitely don't want to miss out.