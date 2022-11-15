Celebrate The Bake Off final with our deal on The Great British Bake Off Musical tickets Nov 15, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas From steamed puddings to s’mores, The Great British Bake Off has provided a truly spongy affair for audiences in 2022, with its diversity of technical wonders, signature classics and showstopping delights. Following a patisserie-themed semi-final, the finalists for Bake Off 2022 have been confirmed after a tense battle in the tent, which saw the remaining bakers take on mini charlottes, vertical tarts and a Swedish showstopper. Four have been condensed to three, making Abdul, Sandro and Syabira the finalists of The Great British Bake Off 2022.

The Great British Bake Off Musical exclusive offer

In celebration of the Bake Off final, there is a pipping-hot exclusive offer available for tickets for The Great British Bake Off Musical, which similar to the TV show, focuses on a group of amateur bakers with their mixing bowls at the ready as they battle for the crown of star baker.

Book by 20 November 2022 for performances from 26 February 2023 - 17 March 2023 to get the tastiest seats available all for under £100. It’s a deal that would certainly earn a Paul Hollywood handshake, and they’re going like hotcakes!

On your marks…get set…bake!

About The Great British Bake Off Musical

Measured with heaps of laughter and innovative scores, The Great British Bake Off Musical is comprised of eight amateur bakers, two legacy judges and a set of hilarious presenters, all whisked together in one singing and dancing spectacle. Follow the bakers as they combine tap-along songs and exhilarating dances in this musical delight, inspired by one of Britain’s most beloved shows. Who will be the star baker, and who will suffer the ever-so-dreaded soggy bottom?

Enter the tent at premium prices and watch as the bakers use their talent and nerve to rise to the top. Whisked with laughter and baked with love, this reimagining of Bake Off is ready to pre-heat the West End to the highest degree of joy! The competition doesn’t have to end on the screen, witness it continue live on stage!

The cast and creatives of The Great British Bake Off Musical

The cast of The Great British Bake Off Musical includes award-winning West End and Broadway star John Owen Jones (Les Misèrables, The Phantom of the Opera) who reprises his starring role as Phil Hollinghurst, the esteemed blue-eyed, silver-fox judge. Scott Paige (The Addams Family) reprises his role as a presenter, along with the original cast of musical professionals who play the contestants, including Claire Moore (Mary Poppins), Catriana Sandison (Evita), Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy In The Dress), Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler) Michael Cahill (Martin Guerre), and making his West End debut Aharon Rayner.

The Great British Bake Off Musical features an original and innovative score, written by multi-award-winning duo Jake Brunger, (book and lyrics) and Pippa Cleary (music and lyrics) who are a critically acclaimed, dynamic writing partnership. The Great British Bake Off Musical is created in association with Creative Director and Executive Producer Richard McKerrow and the producers of the TV phenomenon, Love Productions.

The Great British Bake Off Musical exclusive tickets are available now

Will their bakes be even? Discover today by booking premium tickets for The Great British Bake Off Musical at exclusive prices, playing at the Noel Coward Theatre, London.