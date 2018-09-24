Casting announced for West End transfer of Caroline, or Change Sep 24, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Casting has been announced for the West End transfer of Caroline, or Change, joining Olivier-Award-winning actress Sharon D Clarke, who will be reprising her role as Caroline Thibodeaux from the Chichester Festival and Hampstead Theatre productions. Caroline, or Change premieres at the Playhouse Theatre on 20 November 2018.

Pictured: Sharon D Clarke is set to portray Caroline once again

Starring alongside Sharon D Clarke as Caroline Thibodeaux will be Abiona Omonua, Ako Mitchell, Alastair Brookshaw, Angela Caesar, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Dujonna Gift-Simms, Keisha Amponsa Banson, Laura Medforth, Lauren Ward, Me'sha Bryan, Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Sue Kelvin, Tanisha Spring, Teddy Kempner, Teddy Wills, Timothy Quinlan, Vincent Pirillo, and Zalika Henry.

The roles of Jackie, Joe and Noah will be portrayed by a total of nine performers. The role of Jackie will be alternated by Jeremiah Waysome, Kenya Sandy and Mark Mwangi. The role of Joe will be alternated by David Dube, Josiah Choto and Raphael Higgins-Hume. The role of Noah will be alternated by Aaron Gelkoff, Isaac Forward and Jack Meredith.

Sharon D. Clarke is best-known for originating the roles of both Oda Mae Brown in Ghost: The Musical and Killer Queen in We Will Rock You, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award. However, she won her first Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2014 for her role in The Amen Corner. Other stage credits of hers include General Cartwright in Guys and Dolls, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Rafiki in The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, Mama Morton in Chicago and Joanne Jefferson in Rent at the Shaftesbury. To television audiences, she is best-known for her role as Lola Griffin in Holby City and for appearing in EastEnders and The Singing Detective.

Caroline, or Change was written by Tony Kushner, author of Angels in America. The West End revival is directed by Michael Longhurst, the incoming Artistic Director for the Donmar Warehouse. The production boasts musical direction by Nigel Lilly, choreography by Ann Yee, sound by Paul Arditti, lighting from Jack Knowles and designs by Fly Davis.

The UK revival of Caroline, or Change opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre last year in May before transferring to the Hampstead in March 2018. It is set in 1963 in Louisiana and tells the story of a poor black maid named Caroline who works for the Gellmans. Caroline develops a maternal relationship with the Gellmans’ 8-year-old son, Noah Gellman, whose mother recently passed away from cancer.

Caroline, or Change opens at the Playhouse Theatre on 20 November 2018 and is booking until 9 February 2019.

