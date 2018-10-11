Casting announced for Royal Court Theatre’s The Cane Oct 11, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 11, 2018) The Royal Court Theatre has officially announced its cast for the world premiere of The Cane, a play written by frequent Royal Court collaborator Mark Ravenhill, whose previous work includes Shopping and Fucking, Over There, and Shoot/Get Treasure/Repeat. The show is to be directed by in-house Royal Court director Vicky Featherstone and premieres this December. Meet the cast of The Cane below.

Pictured (from left to right): Alun Armstrong, Maggie Steed and Nicola Walker have been cast in the all-new Mark Ravenhill play, The Cane.

The Cane is set to star Alun Armstrong as Edward, Maggie Steed as Maureen and Nicola Walker as Anna.

Alun Armstrong’s most notable stage roles include Morgan Wallace in Cromwell, Gordon in Mother’s Day, Billy Spencer in The Changing Room, Thenardier in Les Miserables (1985-86) and the eponymous role in Sweeney Todd, for which he won an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Maggie Steed’s stage credits include Pinter One (which we recently reviewed) as part of the Pinter at the Pinter Season, The Importance of Being Earnest at the Oxford Playhouse, and Richard III.

Nicola Walker’s stage credits include Sweetheart, Hated Nightfall and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, for which she won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Having been teaching for 45 long years, Edward (Alun Armstrong) is finally looking forward to retirement. With his celebration just around the corner, Edward and his wife, Maureen (Maggie Steed), suddenly become terrorised by an angry mob of students. A brick is thrown through their window, their house is under siege and they don’t leave the house for six days. Why would they attack one of the most popular teachers in school? When Edward and Maureen’s estranged daughter, Anna (Nicola Walker) arrives, she has questions of her own.

The play features design by Chloe Lamford, sound design by David McSeveney, and lighting design by Natasha Chivers.

The Cane is scheduled to run at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from 6 December 2018 until 26 January 2019. Press night is scheduled for performances held on 12 December and 13 December respectively. Don’t miss the unique new play by Mark Ravenhill this winter!

