Casting announced for European premiere of Come From Away

Pictured: The star-studded cast of the European premiere of Come From Away

The European premiere of this Tony Award-winning musical is set to star highly regarded Irish performers David Shannon and Rachel Tucker.

David Shannon’s stage credits include such West End favourites as The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Matilda at Cambridge Theatre and Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre. He was nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance as the original John in The Beautiful Game, which ran at the Cambridge Theatre. Notable Dublin stage credits of his include Romeo & Juliet, By the Bog of Cats, and The Threepenny Opera. He is also known for starring in such films as Noah alongside Emma Watson, Vikings and 5 to 7.

Rachel Tucker’s stage credits include Communicating Doors at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London and at the Gershwin Theatre in New York, and We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre. She has also released two solo albums and toured all across the US and the UK.

The West End Come From Away cast features Cat Simmons as Hannah and others, Clive Carter as Claude and others, David Shannon as Kevin T, Garth and others, Emma Salvo as Janice and others, Harry Morrison as Oz and others, Helen Hobson as Diane and others, Jenna Boyd as Beulah and others, Jonathan Andrew Hume as Kevin J, Ali and others, Mary Doherty as Bonnie and others, Nathanael Campbell as Bob and others, Rachel Tucker as Beverley Annette and others and Robert Hands as Nick Doug and others. The cast is completed by Alexander McMorran, Bob Harms, Brandon Lee Sears, Jennifer Tierney, Kiara Jay, Kirsty Malpass, Mark Dugdale and Tania Mathurin.

Come From Away is the winner of several major awards, including the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Christopher Ashley. The show is also famous for having made headlines amidst a quarrel between Canadian Premier Dwight Ball and current US President Donald Trump.

Following a limited engagement at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre, Come From Away will make its West End premiere on 30 January 2019 at the Phoenix Theatre, where it is expected to run until 25 May 2019. Come From Away tickets are bound to sell out quickly due to popular demand. Book early for the best seats at the best prices!

