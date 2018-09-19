Casting announced for debbie tucker green’s ear for eye Sep 19, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Official casting has been announced for debbie tucker green’s ear for eye, an all-new play that will be premiering at the Royal Court Theatre next month.

“Change don’t give-a-fuck. Change gone’ do its thing with or without you.”

ear for eye is set to star Angela Wynter (The Hotel Cerise), Anita Reynolds (Absolute Hell), Demetri Goritsas (Machinal), Eric Kofi Abrefa (Julie), Faz Singhateh (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train), George Eggay (King Lear), Hayden McLean (The Cherry Orchard), Jamal Ajala (Sirens), Kayla Meikle (Dance Nation), Lashana Lynch (a profoundly affectionate passionate devotion to someone (- noun)), Michelle Greenidge (Nine Night), Nicholas Pinnock (The Royale), Sarah Quist (The Captive Queen), Seroca Davis (Love's Labour's Lost), Shaniqua Okwok (Instructions for Correct Assembly) and Tosin Cole (They Drink in the Congo).

The new play written and directed by debbie tucker green entitled ear for eye, which will be playing in the downstairs space at the Royal Court, aims to show how patience for achieving full racial equality is running out. Black British and African American communities want and need change now.

progress is not enough. patience is wearing thin.

debbie tucker green, who prefers to stylise both her name and the titles of her plays with all lowercase letters, has a very large oeuvre of original works, many of which regularly appear at the Royal Court Theatre. The playwirght’s latest Royal Court feature was 2017’s a profoundly affectionate passionate devotion to someone (- noun). Other notable plays of hers include 2003’s Hampstead Theatre production of born bad, for which she won the Oliver Award for Most Promising Newcomer in 2004, and 2008’s random, for which she won a BAFTA Award for Best Single Drama.

Don’t miss debbie tucker green’s politically charged and thought-provoking new piece, ear for eye, when it premieres on 25 October 2018 at the Royal Court Theatre, where it will run until 24 November 2018.

