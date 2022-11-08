Casting and creatives announced for Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show Nov 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The nation's favourite loveable and huggable dog Duggee is coming to the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre this winter period with all of The Squirrels. There are badges to earn and lessons to learn in this non-stop singing, dancing, and laugh-out-loud adventure!



Casting and creative information have recently been released for this adaptation of the hit CBeebies show and with such a marvellous list of names, you’d be barking mad to miss out on tickets! Make sure to book your tickets for Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show for the experience of a lifetime. A-woof!

The cast of Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

In the premiere of Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show, actor Benedict Hastings (Zog, We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, What The Ladybird Heard) is set to play the titular role of the beloved Duggee! Joining Hastings and forming The Squirrels are Jane Crawshaw as Norrie (Doctor Dolittle, Sarah And Duck’s Big Top Birthday), Kaidyn Niall Hinds as Happy (Marty And The Party), Clarke Joseph-Edwards as Roly (The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Charlie And Lola’s Best Bestest Play!), Vinnie Monachello as Tag (Bedknobs And Broomsticks, In The Night Garden), and Sarah Palmer as Betty (Oi Frog & Friends!).

Joining Duggee and friends in The Clubhouse will be Lunga Anele-Skosana (The Witches) playing Mrs Weaver, Hennie, Chew Chew and more. Understudies are actor Charlie Daniells (Sarah and Duck) and making their professional debut are Elliott Samuels and Shakira Alleyne.

The creatives of Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

Hey Duggee is reimagined for the stage by Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety, Romeo And Duet) and Matthew Xia (The Wiz). Stone also acts as musical supervisor and arranger and Xia acts as director for the production. Yvonne Stone handles puppet design and puppet direction with puppet co-designer Daisy Beattie. Ciarán Cunningham acts as lighting designer, with set and costume design by Jacqueline Trousdale, projection design by George Reeve, sound design by Rob Bettle, choreography by Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe and associate direction from Helena Middleton.

About Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

Duggee and the rest of The Squirrels would personally like to invite you to the Clubhouse for a day jam-packed with exciting activities. Betty would like some help stitching some gorgeous costumes, Happy wants to sing the house down with his new microphone! Roly would like to make some sweet, sweet jelly and Norrie wants you to put on your best dancing shoes and dance the day away! Or, you can also make some music with Tag! Get ready to earn your theatre badge with Duggee and all of your favourite animal pals in Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show.

