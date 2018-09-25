Cast announced for Guys and Dolls at the Royal Albert Hall Sep 25, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Casting has been announced for the new Royal Albert Hall concert production of Guys and Dolls. Meet the men and women of Guys and Dolls below.

Pictured (from left to right): Paul Nicholas, Sharon D Clarke and Joe Stilgoe join the cast of Guys and Dolls

The concert-style adaptation of the multi-award-winning musical, Guys and Dolls, will feature an all-star cast that includes Adrian Lester (Mickey Bricks in BBC’s Hustle, The Day After Tomorrow, Spiderman 3) as Sky Masterson, Clive Rowe as Nicely Nicely Johnson, English comedian Jason Manford (8 Out of 10 Cats, The One Show, Bigheads) as Nathan Detroit, Lara Pulver as missionary Sarah Brown, Paul Nicholas (Just Good Friends) as Arvide Abernathy, Sharon D Clarke (Ghost The Musical, Wicked) as General Cartwright, Stephen Mangan as the narrator, cabaret star Meow Meow as Miss Adelaide, pianist and jazz singer Joe Stilgoe as Benny Southstreet.

Clive Rowe reprises his role as Nicely Nicely Johnson, for which he won a 1997 Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in the Guys and Dolls National Theatre revival. He most recently appeared as the Cuisinier in 2017’s Beauty on the Beast alongside Emma Watson.

Lara Pulver is best-known for playing the lead role of Louise in the 2015 West End revival of Gypsy and won a 2016 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also appeared in Chicago, 42nd Street, Uncle Vanya and The Wizard of Oz.

Stephen Mangan is best-known for starring in Green Wing and for receiving a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Norman in the on-Broadway production of The Norman Conquests. He mostly recently appeared in The Birthday Party at the Harold Pinter Theatre earlier this year.

The cast of Guys and Dolls is completed by Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Alexis Owen Hobbs, Cory English, Cris Penfold, Dan Burton, Davide Fienauri, Ebony Molina, Jak Skelly, Jo Morris, Julian Forsyth, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Nia Jermin, Rachel Stanley, Ross McLaren, Stephane Anelli, Stevie Hutchinson and Sévan Stephan.

Guys and Dolls is directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear (Mary Poppins, Gypsy, Hello Dolly!) and will be backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. The concert features musical direction by James McKean and design by Morgan Large, and it is to be jointly presented by the Royal Albert Hall and Fiery Angel Entertainment.

Guys and Dolls has been one of the most successful and frequently revived musicals of all time since its 1950 premiere on Broadway. The original productions, as well as the many Broadway and West End revivals, have won a total of eight Tony Awards and eight Olivier Awards out of over three-dozen Tony and Olivier Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Revival. The 1955 American film, which starred Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, and Vivian Blaine, was a box-office and critical success and went on to win Best Motion Picture and Best Actress for Jean Simmons at the Golden Globe Awards while also receiving four Academy Award nominations.

Guys and Dolls is set to play at the Royal Albert Hall for three performances taking place on 19 October and 20 October 2018. Don’t miss the star-studded cast of Guys and Dolls as they perform for a very limited engagement next month!

