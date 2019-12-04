Cast announced for A Kind of People at the Royal Court

The cast for A Kind of People have been announced. The show begins performances tomorrow, 5 December.

A Kind of People finds its cast for the Royal Court run

Set to star in the world premiere of Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti's new play A Kind of People are Amy Morgan (Noises Off, To Kill a Mockingbird) as Victoria, Asif Khan (When The Crows Visit, Tartuffe) as MO, Claire-Louise Cordwell (Stoning Mary) as Nicky, Manjinder Virk (Wintersun, Dance Nation) as Anjum, Petra Letang (Rough Road to Survival, Breath Boom, Fallout, Escobar Estate) as Karen, Richie Campbell (Truth & Reconciliation, The Mummy) as Gary, and Thomas Coombes (Blue/Orage, Small Axe, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Mark.

A Kind of People synopsis

It's Friday night and someone's throwing a wild party out in the boondocks of the city. At first, it may seem like a blast, but one partygoer isn't having such a great time. Nicky and Gary have been going out since they were high schoolers. Now Gary is hoping to nab a huge promotion at work so that he and his fam can finally leave council housing for a higher standard of living

Meanwhile, Anjum and Mo are used to aiming for the sky to achieve what they want in life and will do whatever it takes. Gary's sister Karen couldn't care less about fighting for what she wants and would rather just live in the moment and take life as it is. And Mark... well, Mark is just hanging about as well. Always. And of course, let's not forget about Victoria, a free spirit who just wants to dance with somebody...

A Kind of People creative team

The new play is directed by Michael Buffong and features design by Anna Fleischle, fight direction by Kevin McCurdy, lighting design by Aideen Malone, and sound design by Emma Laxton.

Michael Buffong is the current Artistic Director of Talawa Theatre Company and is perhaps best known for directing productions of King Lear, All My Sons, Guys and Dolls, The Serpent's Tooth, Passing Wind, God's Property, On A Rainbow Shawl, and Private Lives at the Noel Coward Theatre.

A Kind of People will run at London's Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from tomorrow, 5 December 2019 until Saturday, 18 January 2020. Press night will take place on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 7pm. Don't miss the anticipated premiere of Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti's spectacular new drama, A Kind of People, this Christmas! Book your tickets today to secure the best seats at the Royal Court's Jerwood Theatre Downstairs whilst stocks last.