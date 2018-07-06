Brief Encounter announces an early closing Jul 6, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The production team for Emma Rice’s musical adaptation of Noel Coward’s classic love story, Brief Encounter, has just announced that the show will be closing earlier than expected. The unexpected announcement comes as a shock to many, considering the overwhelming praise the show has received since its premiere at the Empire Cinema.

Pictured: The cast of Brief Encounter perform against a gorgeous black and white backdrop from the film. The innovative show juxtaposes live actors with scenes from the original 1945 British film of the same name all throughout the performance, making the Empire Cinema the perfect venue of choice.

Unfortunately, this encounter will be briefer than expected. Originally booking until 9 September 2018, Brief Encounter will now be closing at the end of the month, with its last performance scheduled for 22 July 2018.

Brief Encounter, which is directed by Emma Rice, tells the story of a married woman with children named Laura (Isabel Pollen) who encounters a married man at a railway station named Alec (Jim Sturgeon). The two fall in love but soon find it difficult to keep their budding relationship a secret, eventually getting caught in a web of lies that spirals out of control.

There is only a limited time left to encounter this modern theatrical experience, which features a fantastic and thrilling new format that keeps this haunting romance fresh and exciting. Book your tickets to Brief Encounter now before the final curtain falls!

Purchase your tickets to Brief Encounter here.