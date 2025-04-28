The Bridge Theatre - Best Seats and Seating Plan

Opened in 2017, the Bridge Theatre is the first new theatre of its scale to be built in London’s commercial theatre sector in 80 years and has quickly established itself as one of London’s most exciting modern venues. Founded by Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr (formerly of the National Theatre), the Bridge Theatre is located near Tower Bridge and boasts a flexible auditorium that allows for innovative staging configurations.

Since its opening, the Bridge Theatre has staged a host of notable productions and star-studded plays, including Julius Caesar’s groundbreaking promenade production starring Ben Whishaw and Richard II starring Jonathan Bailey. Its reputation for bold and inventive productions continues to draw major talent and enthusiastic audiences.

What are the best seats at the Bridge Theatre?

Choosing the best seats at the Bridge Theatre really depends on the type of production and your personal preferences. The venue's innovative design means that every seat offers something special.

The stalls at the Bridge Theatre are flat-floor seating that offers a close-up, immersive view of the action — especially important in productions using the venue's signature thrust or in-the-round stage configurations. Seats in the central stalls (Rows C - J) offer a particularly great balance of proximity and full view.

Gallery 1 runs along the sides of the theatre and provides a more elevated view. These seats are perfect if you like a wider perspective of the staging and choreography, and they can be ideal for productions with complex sets or large ensemble casts.

Higher up and slightly more distant, Gallery 2 seats are typically more affordable. They still offer a good view, especially for productions that use a lot of overhead effects or aerial staging. If you’re looking for value without compromising too much on experience, Gallery 2 is a solid choice.

Different seating areas cater to different viewing preferences, and thanks to the thoughtful design, there’s really no “bad seat” at the Bridge Theatre!

Bridge Theatre seating plan