    The Bridge Theatre - Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Opened in 2017, the Bridge Theatre is the first new theatre of its scale to be built in London’s commercial theatre sector in 80 years and has quickly established itself as one of London’s most exciting modern venues. Founded by Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr (formerly of the National Theatre), the Bridge Theatre is located near Tower Bridge and boasts a flexible auditorium that allows for innovative staging configurations.

    Since its opening, the Bridge Theatre has staged a host of notable productions and star-studded plays, including Julius Caesar’s groundbreaking promenade production starring Ben Whishaw and Richard II starring Jonathan Bailey. Its reputation for bold and inventive productions continues to draw major talent and enthusiastic audiences.

    What are the best seats at the Bridge Theatre?

    Choosing the best seats at the Bridge Theatre really depends on the type of production and your personal preferences. The venue's innovative design means that every seat offers something special.

    The stalls at the Bridge Theatre are flat-floor seating that offers a close-up, immersive view of the action — especially important in productions using the venue's signature thrust or in-the-round stage configurations. Seats in the central stalls (Rows C - J) offer a particularly great balance of proximity and full view.

    Gallery 1 runs along the sides of the theatre and provides a more elevated view. These seats are perfect if you like a wider perspective of the staging and choreography, and they can be ideal for productions with complex sets or large ensemble casts.

    Higher up and slightly more distant, Gallery 2 seats are typically more affordable. They still offer a good view, especially for productions that use a lot of overhead effects or aerial staging. If you’re looking for value without compromising too much on experience, Gallery 2 is a solid choice.

    Different seating areas cater to different viewing preferences, and thanks to the thoughtful design, there’s really no “bad seat” at the Bridge Theatre!

    Bridge Theatre seating plan

    The Bridge Theatre - Best Seats and Seating Plan

    How many seats are at the Bridge Theatre?

    The Bridge Theatre has a seating capacity of approximately 900 seats. However, the exact number can vary depending on the configuration of the stage — whether it's traditional proscenium, thrust, in-the-round, or promenade-style staging.

    Are there accessible seats at the Bridge Theatre?

    Yes, the Bridge Theatre is designed with full accessibility in mind. Step-free access is available to all seats in the stalls, with lifts providing access to Galleries 1 and 2. There are multiple wheelchair spaces available, and companions can be seated nearby. The theatre also offers hearing enhancement systems, captioned and audio-described performances, and a relaxed environment for those who need it. Assistance dogs are welcome throughout the venue.

    If you have specific accessibility requirements, it’s recommended to contact the theatre's box office in advance to make arrangements.

    What shows are currently playing at the Bridge Theatre?

    The Bridge Theatre hosts a dynamic and varied programme throughout the year. You can expect a mix of new writing, reimagined classics, and immersive experiences. This year see’s A Midsummer Night's Dream return to the theatre, with Into the Woods taking over in the festive period.

