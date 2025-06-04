Menu
    Brian Conley to star as Doc Brown in Back to the Future the Musical

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Buckle up - Brian Conley is set to play Doctor Emmett Brown in Back to the Future: The Musical, landing at London’s Adelphi Theatre for a strictly limited 12-week run from 13 August to 3 November 2025.

    “Great Scott! It’s a gift of a part in such an iconic musical,” Conley says. “It’s pure, high-voltage fun, and I can’t wait to bring my own spark to the mad genius!”

    Conley is no stranger to the West End, with standout roles in 9 to 5, Hairspray, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Jolson - the latter earning him an Olivier Award nomination. Beyond the stage, his television career spans decades, with credits including EastEnders, The Grimleys, and his own hit series, The Brian Conley Show. He also holds the record for the most performances at the Royal Variety Show - fittingly, just down the road from the Adelphi at the iconic London Palladium.

    He takes over from Cory English, who returns to the role of Doc Brown from 5 November.

    Brian Conley to star as Doc Brown in Back to the Future the Musical

     

    Based on the beloved 1985 film, Back to the Future: The Musical follows Marty McFly, a teenager who accidentally travels back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean built by the eccentric Doc Brown. To get back to the future, he must fix history by making sure his teenage parents fall in love - before he disappears completely.

    Now in its fourth year in the West End and fresh off a Broadway run and North American tour, the show has become a global phenomenon. With new songs by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard - plus classics like "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode" - it’s a time-travel adventure packed with heart, humour, and plenty of lightning bolts.

    Back to the Future: The Musical has scooped up an Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, and broken box office records at the Adelphi. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original film this year, the show is still revving at 88mph - and Brian Conley is ready to take the wheel.

