Brian Conley to star as Doc Brown in Back to the Future the Musical

Buckle up - Brian Conley is set to play Doctor Emmett Brown in Back to the Future: The Musical, landing at London’s Adelphi Theatre for a strictly limited 12-week run from 13 August to 3 November 2025.

“Great Scott! It’s a gift of a part in such an iconic musical,” Conley says. “It’s pure, high-voltage fun, and I can’t wait to bring my own spark to the mad genius!”

Conley is no stranger to the West End, with standout roles in 9 to 5, Hairspray, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Jolson - the latter earning him an Olivier Award nomination. Beyond the stage, his television career spans decades, with credits including EastEnders, The Grimleys, and his own hit series, The Brian Conley Show. He also holds the record for the most performances at the Royal Variety Show - fittingly, just down the road from the Adelphi at the iconic London Palladium.

He takes over from Cory English, who returns to the role of Doc Brown from 5 November.