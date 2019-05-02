Bradley Jaden and Rob Houchen cast in this summer's Les Miserables concert

Bradley Jaden and Rob Houchen join the all-star concert of Les Miserables at the Gielgud Theatre this summer.

Les Miserables: All-Star Staged Concert Gielgud Theatre cast

Set to join the Les Mis concert's all-star cast carried by Carrie Hope Fletcher, Michael Ball, and Alfie Boe are former and current Les Mis actors Rob Houchen and Bradley Jaden, who will be stepping into the roles of Marius and Enjrolas respectively.

Having first appeared in Les Miserables as Marius in 2013, Rob Houchen reprises the role for the summer concert production. But before taking to stage at the Gielgud Theatre, Houchen is set to star as Fabrizio Naccarelli opposite Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron in this summer's upcoming smash hit The Light in the Piazza at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre. Houchen's other notable stage credits include Eugenius! at the Other Palace and the Charing Cross Theatre production of Titanic.

Bradley Jaden is currently portraying Javert in the Queen's Theatre production of Les Miserables but will switch up the roles to play Enjrolas at the Gielgud. Jaden is no stranger to the role, however, as he previously played Enjolras back in 2015. Other notable stage credits of Jaden's include Fiyero in London's Wicked musical, Shrek The Musical, and the nationwide tour of Ghost.

Previously announced cast members for Les Miserables: The All-Star Staged Concert include Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Katy Secombe as Madame Thenardier, Michael Ball as Javert, and John Owen-Jones, who will portray Valjean for three performances each week.

Further casting for the concert-style production of Les Miserables will be announced in due course.

Queen's Theatre to be closed for renovations

Les Miserables has been staged at the Queen's Theatre in the West End since 2004 and has been running in London since 1985. It is currently the West End's longest-running musical of all time and will now temporarily close on 13 July with a new production set to open at the Queen's Theatre on 18 December 2019 following the venue's ambitious refurbishment project. Les Miserables: The All-Star Staged Concert is expected to help the original London Les Mis production retain its world theatre record.

Les Miserables: The All-Star Staged Concert tickets have been among the hottest tickets of the year for London theatre and the show is almost nearly sold out. However, additional affordable tickets are expected to be released soon in the coming weeks. Also, be sure to catch Les Miserables at the Queen's Theatre before it temporarily closes on 13 July or book tickets for the grand reopening of Les Mis this December, which is now on sale.

