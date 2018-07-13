Bonnie Langford to join the cast of 42nd Street plus closing date announced Jul 13, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) All good things must come to an end. It has just been announced that 42nd Street will be closing its run at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane early next year. The announcement does come with some good news, however, as it has also been confirmed that the highly prolific actress and former Doctor Who star Bonnie Langford will be taking a spin as the next Dorothy Brock this autumn.

Pictured: Bonnie Langford joins the cast of 42nd Street

Bonnie Langford will be replacing Steph Parry as Dorothy Brock on 3 September 2018. The English actress is perhaps best known for starring as Mel in Doctor Who in the 1980s and early 90s, being the companion for both the sixth and seventh incarnations of the Doctor. Notable stage credits of hers include Cats, Chicago, and Spamalot and she currently stars on the BBC soap opera EastEnders as Carmel Kazemi.

A closing date for 42nd Street has been announced for 5 January 2019. Following the final curtain, the Theatre Royal Drury Lane will be closed for refurbishment.

This showbiz musical is a revival that follows the lives of struggling actors as they attempt to make a name for themselves on Broadway. Remarkably, this West End run saw Steph Parry, an actress who had been landing only understudy roles for years, make it big after she made headlines for rescuing a Mamma Mia performance. Following the rescue, she landed the lead role of Dorothy Brock earlier this month.

The musical is based on the 1932 novel and the 1933 film and features a book by Mark Bramble and Michael Steward, music from Harry Warren, and lyrics by Al Dubin.

Don’t miss your last opportunity to see this spectacular production of 42nd Street before it closes next year. Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

