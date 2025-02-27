Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    What are the best seats in the Royal Court?

    Posted on | By Vivienne Shaw

    Located in the heart of Sloane Square, the Royal Court is renowned for its commitment to innovative and provocative new writing, solidifying the institution as a vital gem among London’s vibrant theatre scene. With its intimate setting and often innovative staging, choosing the right seat can significantly enhance your theatre experience. Read on as we pinpoint the best seats at the Royal Court depending on the experience that best suits your preferences.

    The Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

    The Jerwood Theatre Downstairs is the main auditorium of the Royal Court. With a cozy seating capacity of around 400, some of the best seats in this space are those situated in the front rows of the central section (Rows A to D). These seats provide an unobstructed view of the stage, allowing you to catch every expression and nuance of the performance. This is ideal if you’re after a more immersive experience that draws you into the world of the play.

    For those who prefer a slightly elevated perspective while still maintaining a strong connection to the performance, Rows E to H in the middle section make excellent options. These seats offer a broader view of the staging without sacrificing the sense of intimacy, making them a favorite among seasoned theatre-goers.

    While central seating is often prioritized, the side seats in Rows A to D offer a unique viewing experience. Though the view of the stage may not be as direct, these seats allow you to see the production from an alternative perspective, putting creative staging choices into the spotlight. This is especially rewarding in plays that utilize the entire stage space, providing insight into the director’s vision.

    What are the best seats in the Royal Court?

    Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

    The Royal Court Theatre Upstairs is a more experimental space that seats around 70 people, offering an entirely different atmosphere. The best seats here are in the front rows (Rows A and B), where you can feel the energy of the performers up close. Given the small size of this venue, even the seats towards the sides maintain a good view, making every performance from any seat feel as personal as it is engaging.

    Are there accessible seats at the Royal Court?

    The Royal Court is dedicated to making performances accessible to everyone. There are designated accessible seats available in both the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs and the Theatre Upstairs. These seats are strategically located to ensure clear sightlines while providing comfort for those who may need it. Be sure to contact the box office for assistance in securing these seats.

    Vivienne Shaw
    By Vivienne Shaw

    Related news

    Inside Hackney Town Hall

    Where are the best seats at Hackney Town Hall?

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    Hackney Town Hall is one of London’s finest examples of civic art deco design nearby to London Fields and Hackn... Read more

    Inside Duke of York

    Duke of York’s Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    First opening as the Trafalgar Square Theatre in 1892, the Duke of York’s Theatre came into existence in 1895 t... Read more

    Inside Charing Cross Theatre

    Charing Cross Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    There has been a theatre under Charing Cross Station dating back to 1864. Having been known by several names througho... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies