What are the best seats in the Royal Court?

Located in the heart of Sloane Square, the Royal Court is renowned for its commitment to innovative and provocative new writing, solidifying the institution as a vital gem among London’s vibrant theatre scene. With its intimate setting and often innovative staging, choosing the right seat can significantly enhance your theatre experience. Read on as we pinpoint the best seats at the Royal Court depending on the experience that best suits your preferences.

The Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

The Jerwood Theatre Downstairs is the main auditorium of the Royal Court. With a cozy seating capacity of around 400, some of the best seats in this space are those situated in the front rows of the central section (Rows A to D). These seats provide an unobstructed view of the stage, allowing you to catch every expression and nuance of the performance. This is ideal if you’re after a more immersive experience that draws you into the world of the play.

For those who prefer a slightly elevated perspective while still maintaining a strong connection to the performance, Rows E to H in the middle section make excellent options. These seats offer a broader view of the staging without sacrificing the sense of intimacy, making them a favorite among seasoned theatre-goers.

While central seating is often prioritized, the side seats in Rows A to D offer a unique viewing experience. Though the view of the stage may not be as direct, these seats allow you to see the production from an alternative perspective, putting creative staging choices into the spotlight. This is especially rewarding in plays that utilize the entire stage space, providing insight into the director’s vision.