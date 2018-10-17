Beloved comedian Catherine Tate returns to London’s West End Oct 17, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 17, 2018) Catherine Tate is set to return to the West End next year with a live version of her widely popular TV series, The Catherine Tate Show.

Pictured: Catherine Tate and all her cooky comedy characters are back!

The Catherine Tate Show Live heads to Wyndham’s Theatre in January for a strictly limited run of seven performances. The comedy show was recently seen on tour across the UK back in 2016 and the West End transfer will see it bring back many of your favourite characters from the hit BBC series, including Essex girl Sam, nurse Bernie, Geordie Georgie, Joannie “Nan” Taylor” and the argumentative teenager, Lauren Cooper, just to name a few.

The sketch comedy series, The Catherine Tate Show, ran from 2004 to 2007, during which it won two British Comedy Awards for Best Comedy Newcomer and Best TV Comedy Actress, an RTS Television Award for Best Comedy Performance, and a National Television Award for Most Popular Comedy Programme.

In addition to being one of the most renowned comedians, Catherine Tate is also a highly prolific and multi-award-winning actress, perhaps best-known for starring alongside David Tennant on Doctor Who as well as appearing with Tennant in the 2011 production of Much Ado About Nothing at Wyndham’s Theatre. Her performance in Doctor Who won a 2008 TV Quick Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series as well as a Constellation Award for Best Female Performance in a Science Fiction Television Episode while her latter performance in Much Ado About Nothing garnered a BroadwayWorld UK Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play. Tate was last seen in the London theatre scene when she hosted the 42nd Annual Laurence Olivier Awards earlier this year.

Following a completely sold-out tour in New Zealand and Australia this year, tickets to Catherine Tate live at Wyndham’s Theatre are expected to sell out quickly! Don’t miss your chance for a night full of laughter with Catherine Tate!

The Catherine Tate Show Live opens on 7 January 2019 at Wyndham’s Theatre and will run until 12 January 2019.

