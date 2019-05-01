Ballet Boyz: Them/US to receive West End debut this summer at the Vaudeville Theatre May 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels BalletBoyz are set to receive their feature West End debut at the Vaudeville Theatre this summer with their critically acclaimed double bill, Them/Us, for a strictly limited, two-week engagement. Tickets for BalletBoyz: Them/Us are on sale now!

Just look at those high kicks! The BalletBoyz ensemble show off their pins in their acclaimed double bill, Them/Us.

BalletBoyz: Them/Us is set to open at the Vaudeville Theatre on 3 June 2019 for a total of 16 performances. The production is an exploration of the human condition as people see themselves in others whilst wondering what it means to exist at different moments at the same time. Them/Us received its world premiere in March 2019 at Sadler's Wells and its transfer to the Vaudeville marks its West End debut.

What is BalletBoyz: Them/Us about?

The first show in the double bill is Them, a piece that marks the company's first self-devised and self-choreographed work ever. Them is set to frequent BalletBoyz collaborator Charlotte Harding's thrilling score.

Us, the second piece in the double bill, is choreographed by the award-winning Christopher Wheeldon, who most recently provided the choreography and movement for An American in Paris.

Who are the BalletBoyz members?

The BalletBoyz company is currently comprised of six dancers: Benjamin Knapper, Bradley Waller, Dominic Rocca, Harry Price, Liam Riddick, and Matthew Sandiford.

About the BalletBoyz company

The BalletBoyz dance company was co-founded by Artistic Directors Michael Nunn and William Trevitt after dancing in the Royal Ballet. As the name suggests, they are an all-male company who regularly perform around the globe, collaborating with some of the biggest international choreographers alive. BalletBoyz won both a Golden Prague Award and a Rose d’Or Award for their World War I-themed dance film entitled Young Men.

In their comment on the company's upcoming residency at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre, the Artistic Directors of BalletBoyz expressed their excitement to exhibit the show's versatility from their immensely talented dancers.

BalletBoyz: Them/Us Vaudeville Theatre cheap tickets from £30!

Don't miss one of the biggest events in dance entertainment this summer as the acclaimed and award-winning company BalletBoyz bring their hit show, Them/Us, to the Vaudeville Theatre from 3 to 15 June 2019!

🎫 Book your tickets for BalletBoyz: Them/Us at the Vaudeville Theatre from £30.