Anita Dobson and Maria Friedman to join cast of Fiddler on the Roof this summer May 7, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Acclaimed actress and singer Anita Dobson and seven-time Oliver Award-nominated actress Maria Friedman are set to take on the roles of Yente and Golde this summer in Fiddler on the Roof. Trevor Nunn's West End revival, which enjoyed a sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, is now playing at London's Playhouse Theatre to rave reviews.

Beginning on 18 June, Anita Dobson and Maria Friedman will join the West End cast of Fiddler on the Roof, effectively replacing Louise Gold and Judy Kuhn in the roles of Yente and Golde respectively.

Anita Dobson is a renowned TV, stage, and film actress and a respected singer. Her most notable stage credits include 3Women at Trafalgar Studios, The Vagina Monologues at the Arts Theatre, Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme at the National Theatre, Lovely Shayna Maidel at the Ambassador’s Theatre, Kvetch at the Garrick Theatre, Charley’s Aunt at the Aldwych Theatre, Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre, Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre. Her most notable TV credits include the role of Angie Watts on EastEnders, for which she won a Pye Award for Outstanding Female Personality, and her roles on Nanny, Red Dwarf, and Call The Midwife. Dobson is also known for having starred in the 1999 film Darkness Falls. Her role in Frozen at the Royal National Theatre in Cottlesloe won earned her an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in 2003.

Maria Friedman is a renowned English actress perhaps best known for winning her first Oliver Award in 1994 for the one-woman show, By Special Arrangement. Her performances in the original London productions of Ragtime and Passion have also both notably won her the Oliver for Best Actress in a Musical. Friedman is perhaps most recently known for starring in EastEnders as Elaine Peacock from 2014 to 2015. Other than her award-winning roles, her other most notable stage credits include the roles of Roxie Hart in Chicago (1998), Sukie in The Witches of Eastwick, Fosca in Passion, Liza Elliot in Lady in the Dark, Hayyah in Ghetto, and her role in The King and I at the Royal Albert Hall. Friedman is also noted for her role in the straight-to-video version of Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in which she appeared as the narrator.

Fiddler on the Roof synopsis

Young and innocent love collides with feudal customs in this feel-good musical set to John Williams' Tony Award-winning score. When Tevye's daughter unexpectedly chooses love over arranged marriage, rejecting traditions at the cusp of revolutionary change, he is taken aback. But soon Tevye grows accustomed to change as this tight-knit community slowly transforms into a world of tomorrow.

With such fan-favourite numbers as 'Matchmaker, Matchmaker', 'Tradition', and 'Sunrise, Sunset' (the latter of which appeared during the wedding scene in Sex and the City 2) and featuring the original choreography by Jerome Robbins with new movements by Matt Cole, this version of Fiddler on the Roof would certainly be criminal to miss.

Fiddler on the Roof is now booking at the Playhouse Theatre until 28 September 2019.

