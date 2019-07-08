An all new venue to be opened at Battersea Power Station by award-winning director and producer Paul Taylor-Mills Jul 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End and extended London theatre scene is always evolving to meet new demands and needs. We’re constantly seeing waves of new productions, transfers and revivals, but it’s not often we get to see an all-new venue open up. Today we were very fortunate to be invited and witness the grand launch of The Turbine Theatre. Presented by the legend that is Bill Kenwright and founded and led by award-winning director and producer Paul Taylor-Mills who will be the first Artistic Director.

Paul Taylor-Mills opens The Turbine Theatre at Battersea Power Station

What is The Turbine Theatre?

The Turbine Theatre is an all-new exciting venue that has been launched today by multi-award-winning director and producer Paul Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright. The purpose of the theatre in simple terms is: powering the imagination. The vision is to be a starting point for new shows, as well as reimagining older ones, and enabling world-class artists to tell enchanting stories before going on to play at bigger venues. In a way The Turbine Theatre is a stepping stone to give new productions the aid they need to make their debuts and it is set to be the home of many premieres of numerous exciting new shows.

Where is The Turbine Theatre?

This brand-new theatre is next to the iconic Battersea Power Station along the banks of the Thames. The stunning reveal of the venue today, 8 July 2019, took us on a boat ride to the pier which is just steps away from this exciting new venue. The theatre is located at Circus West Village under the Grosvenor Bridge railway arches, neighboured by beautiful independent bars and restaurants. This is amongst the first wave of the iconic Battersea regeneration, and the location is already a thriving riverside destination, just steps away from the Grade II listed landmark. The power station has seen huge restoration made already and is due to open to the public in 2021. The Turbine Theatre will launch on 22 August 2019 with the Tony Award-winning Torch Song, directed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie.

Who is Paul Taylor-Mills?

Founder of this thrilling new venue is Paul Taylor-Mills who will be the first Artistic Director of The Turbine Theatre. Paul is the Advisory Producer to Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Really Useful Group. He is also the former Artistic Director of The Other Palace Theatre in London. His most recent credits include the hugely acclaimed Heathers The Musical at both the Theatre Royal Haymarket and The Other Palace, which won the Best New Musical WhatsOnStage Award. His other credits include award-winning productions The Last Five Years, In The Heights and Carrie The Musical. Paul also curated the two-week theatre festival MT Fest UK at The Other Palace, which provided a platform for new musical theatre talent.

Torch Song opens The Turbine Theatre

Presented by Bill Kenwright is a revival of Harvey Fierstein’s Tony Award-winning story Torch Song. This funny yet touching play will be directed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom). The story follows drag queen Arnold Beckoff on his quest for love in 1970s Manhattan. Hilarious but heart-breaking, this is a tale of love, loss, sexual identity and the longing of family approval. Torch Song opens at The Turbine Theatre on 22 August with a run ending 13 October 2019. Initial casting includes Daisy Boulton (Yonderland), Dino Fetscher (Years and Years, BBC), Matthew Needham (Summer and Smoke, Almeida Theatre) and Rish Shah (Years and Years, BBC). Further casting will be announced soon!

The all-new exciting London venue The Turbine Theatre launches on 22 August 2019 with a new revival of Torch Song. As well as the theatre being at home in London’s most exciting new riverside destination, it will also see The Theatre Café open up a pop-up café in the theatres front of house. This play and theatre are going to be a must for anyone stagey, so be sure to get down later this summer.