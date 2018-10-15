Alexandra Burke and Duncan James continue roles in Chicago Oct 15, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Backed by popular demand, Alexandra Burke and Duncan James are set to extend their runs in the West End revival of Chicago The Musical. The razzle-dazzle, award-winning show opened at the Phoenix Theatre back in April with Cuba Gooding Jr as the headlining star. It is currently booking until 5 January 2019.

Pictured: Duncan James as the dashing Billy Flynn in the Chicago revival

Alexandra Burke, who was originally scheduled to finish her run as Roxie Hart on 14 October 2018, will now continue on in the role until 10 November 2018. Duncan James will also be extending his run as Billy Flynn and is scheduled to portray the character until 17 November 2018. Laura Tyrer will finish her run as Velma Kelly on 20 October 2018 with Josefina Gabrielle set to take over from 22 October – 5 January 2019. Mazz Murray and Amos Hart continue to play Mama Morton and Paul Rider respectively.

Miss Burke will not be appearing in performances between 15 – 24 October 2018 and Duncan James will not appear between 6 – 12 November 2018. Sarah Soetaert is scheduled to take over for Roxie Hart in Burke’s absence.

The critics are raving about the Chicago revival. The Evening Standard proclaimed what a pleasure it was to have the “old razzle-dazzle back in town” while the Metro called it “the great, smouldering show that first arrived in London from New York in 1997.” The stunning choreography combined with toe-tapping hits like ‘All That Jazz’ and ‘Cell Block Tango’ will take you back to the 90s.

Chicago is booking at the Phoenix Theatre in London until 5 January 2019. Be sure to book your tickets to this unforgettable and unmissable show early to guarantee the best seats!

Purchase your London West End Chicago tickets.