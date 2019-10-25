Additional cast member information for Leopoldstadt Oct 25, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 28, 2019) Tom Stoppard's personal play and first Jewish work Leopoldstadt is set to head to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre on 25 January 2020. The highly anticipated new piece has also recently extended and is now booking until 13 June 2020 with tickets on sale now from just £18. Check out additional information on the cast members of Leopoldsadt below, including prior stage credits and more, and be sure to browse through the newly released cast headshots in the gallery.

Additional information and acting credits for West End Leopoldstadt cast members

Aaron Neil’s theatre credits include Great Britain, 50 Years on Stage, England People Very Nice and Playing with Fire all for the National Theatre, Cymbeline and As You Like It both for the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Unthinkable at Sheffield Crucible and Hamlet and Twelfth Night at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre. His film and television credits include The Hustle, Home Series 1 and 2, Tolkien, Paddington 2, The Lady in the Van, Black Hawk Down, Tracey Breaks the News, Peaky Blinders and Doctor Who.

Adrian Scarborough was last on stage in The Madness of King George III at the Nottingham Playhouse. He has previously been directed by Patrick Marber in Don Juan in Soho at Wyndham’s Theatre and Exit The King for the National Theatre. His many other National Theatre credits include the Fool in King Lear as well as leading roles in After The Dance (for which he received an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor), The Habit of Art, Time and the Conways and Henry IV Parts 1 & II. More recent theatre credits include Hedda Gabler at The Old Vic and Betty Blue Eyes at the Novello Theatre. His film and television credits include The Accident, Sanditon, Killing Eve, Plebs, A Very English Scandal, Little Women, Mrs Biggs, Miranda and Gavin and Stacey.

Alexander Newland's theatre credits include The Grapes of Wrath for Leeds Playhouse, Five Blue Haired Ladies on a Green Park Bench for the Lincoln Theatre Royal, The Last Valentine for the Almeida Theatre and Hansel and Gretel for Theatre Royal Stratford East. His film and television credits include Exit to Stage, Beyond the Rave, Incomplete, Park, Coronation Street, Casualty, EastEnders, Silent Witness, Wire in the Blood and Cracker.

Alexis Zegerman’s theatre credits include Mike Leigh’s Two Thousand Years and Travelling Light at the National Theatre. Her other theatre credits include Chicken Soup with Barley and Seven Jewish Children at the Royal Court. Her film and television credits include Happy Go Lucky for which she won a British Independent Film Award and Critics' Circle nomination, Disobedience, Sixteen, Southcliffe and Strange. She is also a writer for theatre, TV and film.

Caroline Gruber's theatre credits include The Machine Stops and Abandonment for York Theatre Royal, 2000 Years for the National Theatre, Six Degrees of Separation for the Royal Exchange Theatre, Love Me Slender for the New Victoria Theatre, Stoke, What Every Woman Knows for the Watermill Theatre, Newbury, Nice Dorothy, The Artifice, The Dutch Courtesan, Cat with Green Violin and Play With Repeats all for the Orange Tree Theatre, The Corn is Green at Greenwich Theatre, Steaming at the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry and Milk and Honey for the Library Theatre. Her film and television credits include Disobedience, Too Many Gods, Break Point, Einstein and Eddington, Stick With Me Kid, Bottom, TV Squash, Sorrel and Son and Grange Hill.

Clara Francis was last on stage at Watford Palace Theatre in Broken Glass. Her other theatre credits include Fear and Misery of the Third Reich at the Unicorn Theatre, Party Time and Titus Andronicus for Battersea Arts Centre, A View from the Bridge and Angels in America for Sheffield Crucible and Blood Wedding and The Crucible for the Young Vic. Her film and television credits include Disobedience, Under The Skin and Bella and the Boys.

Dorothea Myer-Bennett’s theatre credits include Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It and Arcadia for the Tobacco Factory, While The Sun Shines, The Lottery of Love and The Philanderer all for the Orange Tree Theatre, Creditors and Miss Julie for the Jermyn Street Theatre, Rosenbaum’s Rescue for the Park Theatre, Holy Shit at the Kiln Theatre, The Winslow Boy for Chichester Festival Theatre and Pericles and The Merchant of Venice at the Globe Theatre. Her film and television credits include The Honourable Rebel, The Payback, The Orchard and Holby City.

Ed Stoppard was last on stage in The Leisure Society at the Trafalgar Studios. His previous theatre credits include Arcadia at the Duke of York’s Theatre, The Glass Menagerie at the Apollo Theatre, Hamlet for Oxford Stage Company, Wit at the Vaudeville Theatre and The Merchant of Venice and The Seagull for Chichester Festival Theatre. His film and television credits include Judy, Brave New World, Nanny McPhee Returns, Brideshead Revisited, The Pianist, Knightfall Series 1 and 2, Brave New World, Trackers, The Frankenstein Chronicles, Genius, The Crown, Cilla, Upstairs Downstairs, Mandela The Prison Years and Codebreaker.

Eleanor Wyld was last on stage in Don Quixote for the Royal Shakespeare Company where her credits also include Hamlet, The Alchemist and Doctor Faustus. Her other theatre credits include Don Juan in Soho, directed by Patrick Marber, Visitors for the Bush Theatre and Dances of Death at the Gate Theatre. Her film and television credits include January 22nd, Trigonometry, Thirteen and Lovesick.

Griffin Stevens was last seen on stage in A Skull in Connemara at the Oldham Coliseum. His previous theatre credits include Inkheart and Romeo and Juliet both at Home Theatre, Deathtrap at the Theatre Royal Bury St. Edmunds, Blood, Fish and Bones for Old Vic New Voices, Jack and the Beanstalk at the Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, Clearance at the Southwark Playhouse, Jersey Boys at the Prince Edward Theatre and In the Ring for the Battersea Arts Centre. His film and television credits include Molly, Dark Channel, Absentia, Burning Men, The Split, The Circle, Brimstone, and Glue.

llan Galkoff’s theatre credits include Chess at the London Coliseum, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 and 3/4 – The Musical at the Menier Chocolate Factory, The Braille Legacy at the Charing Cross Theatre, The Nose for the Royal Opera House, Welcome Home, Captain Fox! at the Donmar Warehouse, Elf at the Dominion Theatre, Bumblescratch at the Adelphi Theatre, Oresteia at the Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Studios, I Can’t Sing! at the London Palladium, Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre, Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre and the UK tour of Oliver!. His television credits include Good Omens, Hilda, Sofia The First, Wizard vs Aliens and Grandpa in my Pocket.

Jake Neads, who trained at the Oxford School of Drama, will make his professional stage debut in Leopoldstadt. His television credits include Boys, Doctors and Othello.

Jenna Augen’s theatre credits include Bartholomew Fair at Shakespeare’s Globe, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre, The Knowledge at the Charing Cross Theatre, Bad Jews at the Arts Theatre for which she won the UK Theatre Award for Best Supporting Performance in Theatre, The Way of the World for Chichester Festival Theatre, Rufus Norris’ Sleeping Beauty for the Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Chicken Soup with Barley for the Royal Court. Her television credits include Episodes and The Night Watch.

Joe Coen's theatre credits include The Sweet Science of Bruising at the Southwark Playhouse, A Dark Night in Dalston at the Park Theatre, The Mighty Walzer and Edward II at the Royal Exchange Theatre, The Rubenstein Kiss at the Nottingham Playhouse, Bad Jews at the Ustinov Studio Bath, St James Theatre and the Arts Theatre West End and Birdsong at the Comedy Theatre. His film and television credits include Son of God, Plebs, Da Vinci’s Demons and The Bible.

Luke Thallon was last on stage in Present Laughter at The Old Vic. His other theatre credits include Family Voices and The Room both for the Pinter at the Pinter Season directed by Patrick Marber, Cock for Chichester Festival Theatre, The Inheritance at the Young Vic, Albion at the Almeida Theatre for which he was nominated for the Evening Standard Emerging Talent Award and Bent for the National Theatre. His film credit is The Favourite. Thallon trained at Guildhall where he was awarded the 2017 Michael Bryant Award and the 2016 Laurence Olivier Bursary Prize.

Mark Edel-Hunt’s theatre credits includes City of Glass at the Lyric Hammersmith, Adler and Gibb for the Royal Court, Red Velvet at the Garrick Theatre, When We Were Women at the Orange Tree Theatre, Northern Star at the Finborough Theatre, Chariots of Fire at Hampstead Theatre and the Gielgud Theatre, The Importance of Being Earnest at the Rose Theatre Kingston, The Syndicate at Chichester Festival Theatre, The Importance of Being Earnest at the New Wolsey Theatre, Bronte for Shared Experience at the Watermill Theatre, See How They Run at the Royal Exchange Theatre and Swimming With Sharks at the Vaudeville Theatre. His film and television credits include Against the Law, The White Princess, Episodes, Brideshead Revisited, Call the Midwife, Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell and Mistresses.

Natalie Law’s theatre credits include the UK Tour of The Lady Vanishes, Exit the King for the National Theatre, Ink at the Duke of York’s Theatre, Murder Ballad at the Arts Theatre, The Wild Wind for St James Theatre and Hightide Festival, the UK Tour of Beautiful Thing also at Leicester Curve, The Spitfire Grill for the Union Theatre for which she was the recipient of the 2015 Craig Dodd Prize for Best Actress, Earthquakes in London at the Broadway Theatre Catford and Leviathan at the Arcola Theatre. Natalie Law also sings with pop/rock band John Landau and the Giants.

Noof McEwan was last seen on stage in Buggy Baby at the Yard Theatre. His theatre credits include Wildefire at Hampstead Theatre, Richard III at the Cockpit Theatre and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Almeida Theatre. His film and television credits include Teen Spirit, Entebbe, The Mummy, Leave to Remain, Guilt, The Cure, Trust Me (series 2), Hanna, Love, Lies & Records and Vera.

Rhys Bailey is making his West End debut in Leopoldstadt. His previous theatre credits include the UK concert performance of Doctor Zhivago and Main Men of Musicals both at Cadogan Hall. His television credits include Brave New World.

Sam Hoare's theatre credits include Relative Values at the Harold Pinter Theatre and Breakfast at Tiffany’s at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. His film and television credits include Carnival Row, Pennyworth, Traitors, The Mercy, Knightfall, McMafia, Legend and Outlander.

Sebastian Armesto was last on stage as Edgar in King Lear at Chichester Festival Theatre where he was previously seen in Wallenstein. His other theatre credits include Damned by Despair, A Woman Killed with Kindness and Rocket to the Moon all for the National Theatre and Alaska for the Royal Court. His film and television credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Tulip Fever, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Bright Star, Marie Antoinette, The Tudors, The Palace and Little Dorrit. He will soon be seen in Cursed for Netflix and Golddigger for the BBC.

Yasmin Paige's theatre credits include Actually at the Trafalgar Studios, Circle, Mirror, Transformation for Home Theatre, Ah Wilderness! for the Young Vic, Spur of the Moment for the Royal Court and Les Misérables at the Palace Theatre. Her film and television credits include The Souvenir Part II, Good Karma Hospital, Chicken, Glue, Pramface, The Double, Submarine, Ballet Shoes, Sarah Jane Adventures and Smack the Pony.

Additional information on Leopoldstadt production team and author

Internationally award-winning writer Tom Stoppard’s plays include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, The Real Inspector Hound, After Magritte, Jumpers, New Found Land, Dogg’s Hamlet, Cahoot’s Macbeth, Travesties, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour (a play for actors and orchestra written with André Previn), Night and Day, The Real Thing, Hapgood, Arcadia, Indian Ink, The Invention of Love, The Coast of Utopia, Rock ‘n’ Roll and, most recently, The Hard Problem. His radio plays include Albert’s Bridge, Artist Descending a Staircase, The Dog It Was That Died, If You’re Glad I’ll Be Frank, and most recently, his dramatic imagining of Pink Floyd’s Darkside of the Moon, Darkside. As well as for the stage and radio, Stoppard is an award-winning writer for film and television.

Patrick Marber’s directing credits of his own work include Dealer’s Choice at the National Theatre and Vaudeville Theatre, After Miss Julie for BBC TV, Closer at the National Theatre, Lyric Theatre and Music Box, New York, Howard Katz and Three Days in the Country also at the National Theatre and Don Juan in Soho at Wyndham’s Theatre. His other directing credits include The Room as part of the Pinter at the Pinter Season, Venus In Fur at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, Travesties at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Apollo Theatre and The American Airlines Theatre, New York, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Director, The Caretaker at the Comedy Theatre, Blue Remembered Hills at the National Theatre, ‘1953’ at the Almeida Theatre and The Old Neighborhood at the Royal Court. Marber’s plays, which have received multiple awards both in the West End and on Broadway, include Dealer’s Choice, After Miss Julie, Closer, Howard Katz, Three Days in the Country, The Red Lion and a version of Hedda Gabler. He is also an award-winning screenwriter and his film credits include Closer and Notes on a Scandal.

Sonia Friedman Productions (SFP) is an international production company responsible for some of the most successful theatre productions in London and New York. Since 1990, SFP has developed, initiated and produced over 170 new productions and together the company has won a staggering 55 Olivier Awards, 30 Tonys and 2 BAFTAs. In 2019, Sonia Friedman OBE was awarded ‘Producer of the Year’ at the Stage Awards for a record breaking fourth time. In 2018, Friedman was also featured in TIME 100, a list of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World. Current productions include the UK premiere of The Book of Mormon, West End and UK & European tour, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London, New York, Melbourne and San Francisco, Mean Girls at the August Wilson Theatre, New York and Fiddler on the Roof at the Playhouse Theatre, London, The Inheritance, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, New York. Forthcoming productions include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Hamburg and Toronto, Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London and The Doctor at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London. Previous theatre productions include Rosmersholm, The Ferryman, The Inheritance, Summer and Smoke, Dreamgirls, The Jungle, All About Eve, Consent, The Birthday Party, Ink, Hamlet starring Andrew Scott, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Travesties, The Glass Menagerie, Nice Fish, A Christmas Carol, Funny Girl, Farinelli and The King, Hamlet starring Benedict Cumberbatch, 1984, Sunny Afternoon, Bend It Like Beckham, The Nether, The River.