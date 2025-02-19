Menu
    CLASSIFIED REPORT: Spy Comedy Secures Extension—Before Its Mission Even Begins!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    TOP SECRET MISSION REPORT
    OPERATION: B.O.O.K T.I.C.K.E.T.S*
    CLASSIFICATION: FOR IMMEDIATE PUBLIC RELEASE

    AGENCY: MISCHIEF THEATRE INTELLIGENCE DIVISION
    SUBJECT: EXTENSION OF "A COMEDY ABOUT SPIES" UNTIL 5 SEPTEMBER

    MISSION UPDATE:
    Agents of comedy, brace yourselves. The top-secret operation known as A Comedy About Spies has been extended due to overwhelming public demand. This high-stakes, laugh-out-loud mission will now continue its run until 5 September, ensuring more unsuspecting civilians get caught in the crossfire of chaos, espionage, and theatrical brilliance. To accommodate the surge of recruits eager to join the fun, over 30,000 additional tickets have been strategically released.

    THE MISSION BRIEF:
    Prepare for an evening of espionage gone terribly, terribly wrong. A Comedy About Spies follows the perilous exploits of Britain’s most incompetent secret agents as they attempt to foil a dastardly villain's evil plot. But between malfunctioning gadgets, mistaken identities, and disastrous disguises, their biggest threat might just be themselves. Expect a spectacle filled with unexpected twists, precarious set pieces, and laughter so intense it could compromise national security.

    INTEL ON THE OPERATIVES:
    This operation is being executed by original Mischief Theatre operatives, Dave Hearn, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit, a crack team of comedy specialists responsible for previous missions such as The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, and A Comedy About a Bank Robbery. Their expertise in slapstick sabotage, expertly timed mayhem, and masterful mischief-making ensures that no performance goes according to plan—exactly as intended.

    AGENCY DOSSIER: MISCHIEF THEATRE

    • The Play That Goes Wrong: The show that launched a global comedy empire. A murder mystery where everything collapses—literally. The play is the longest running comedy in the West End and has productions in over 30 countries!
    • Peter Pan Goes Wrong: The classic tale of Neverland, except with catastrophic (and hilarious) stage mishaps,  was nominated for the 2016 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.
    • A Comedy About a Bank Robbery: A high-stakes heist comedy that steals both diamonds and the audience’s breath with its perfectly timed antics and was  nominated for Best New Comedy at the 2017 Olivier Awards.

     

    RECOMMENDATIONS:
    All agents and comedy lovers are advised to secure their seats before the mission self-destructs. Tickets are now available for deployment, but act swiftly—this is one covert operation you don’t want to miss.

    Book A Comedy About Spies tickets now

    END OF REPORT.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

