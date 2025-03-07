Menu
    ANOTHER Mischief Theatre production is coming to the West End this year

    Posted on | By Sian McBride (Updated on Mar 10, 2025)

    Just when you thought Christmas was a time for joy, goodwill, and mulled wine-fueled harmony, along comes A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong to remind us that chaos is always lurking—especially in live theatre. Yes, the brilliantly barmy minds behind The Play That Goes Wrong are back to spread some festive mayhem, bringing their delightfully disastrous take on Dickens’ classic to London’s West End.

    The Cornley Drama Society (the fictional, yet somehow very real, group of well-meaning but hopelessly inept performers) is determined to stage A Christmas Carol. In theory, it’s a heartwarming tale of redemption. In practice, it’s a ticking time bomb of collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and special effects that are more "catastrophe" than "Christmas magic." Will Scrooge learn the error of his ways? Or will the Ghost of Christmas Past end up trapped in a malfunctioning harness for the entire second act? Who knows? That’s half the fun.

    Original members of the Mischief team, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields have penned the piece. Commenting on the news Sayer said: “We can’t wait to bring a new Goes Wrong title to the stage. It’s been tremendous fun revisiting the Cornley characters and we are looking forward to sharing the show with audiences over the festive period.”

    If you love theatre, slapstick comedy, or just enjoy watching other people’s misfortunes unfold in spectacular fashion (without any actual injuries, hopefully), then this is the perfect way to celebrate the season. Just maybe don’t expect an entirely faithful adaptation of Dickens’ work.

    Playing a strictly limited run at London’s Eventim Apollo from 6 to 31 December book your official tickets to A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong from Monday 17 March 2025.

