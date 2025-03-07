ANOTHER Mischief Theatre production is coming to the West End this year

Just when you thought Christmas was a time for joy, goodwill, and mulled wine-fueled harmony, along comes A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong to remind us that chaos is always lurking—especially in live theatre. Yes, the brilliantly barmy minds behind The Play That Goes Wrong are back to spread some festive mayhem, bringing their delightfully disastrous take on Dickens’ classic to London’s West End.

The Cornley Drama Society (the fictional, yet somehow very real, group of well-meaning but hopelessly inept performers) is determined to stage A Christmas Carol. In theory, it’s a heartwarming tale of redemption. In practice, it’s a ticking time bomb of collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and special effects that are more "catastrophe" than "Christmas magic." Will Scrooge learn the error of his ways? Or will the Ghost of Christmas Past end up trapped in a malfunctioning harness for the entire second act? Who knows? That’s half the fun.