A Christmas Carol Characters

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a festive staple, bringing to life a tale of redemption, generosity, and the magic of Christmas spirit. Since its publication in 1843, the novella has been adapted countless times for stage - the Old Vic has been staging its production of A Christmas Carol annually since its premiere in 2017 - screen, and even Muppet-filled adventures.

At its heart are some of the most memorable characters in literary history, each playing a vital role in Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly journey of self-discovery.

Ebenezer Scrooge

Scrooge is the ultimate Christmas grump. A miserly, cold-hearted businessman who hoards his wealth and scoffs at seasonal cheer, his famous catchphrase, “Bah, humbug!” has become synonymous with festive cynicism. However, after a series of ghostly visitations on Christmas Eve, he undergoes one of the most famous character transformations in literature, proving that even the hardest hearts can melt with a little spectral persuasion. Over the years, Scrooge has been played by acting greats, from Christopher Eccleston to Michael Caine, each bringing their own flair to his journey from penny-pinching misery to joyous philanthropist.

Bob Cratchit

Bob Cratchit is Scrooge’s underpaid and overworked clerk, the very picture of hardworking cheerfulness despite his employer’s relentless stinginess. His love for his family, particularly his sickly son Tiny Tim, makes him a symbol of the struggles of the working class in Dickensian London. Though his employer refuses to give him a decent wage or even proper coal for warmth, Bob remains loyal and kind-hearted, proving that wealth isn’t the key to happiness - love and family are.

Tiny Tim

If A Christmas Carol has a heart, it’s Tiny Tim. The frail but ever-optimistic son of Bob Cratchit, his famous line, “God bless us, everyone!” embodies the novel’s message of kindness and generosity. His future hangs in the balance, depending entirely on whether Scrooge decides to change his miserly ways. Dickens used Tiny Tim’s plight to highlight the social injustices of Victorian England, making the character one of literature’s most enduring symbols of hope and innocence.

Jacob Marley

Marley is Scrooge’s old business partner, who has the unfortunate distinction of being both dead and burdened by the consequences of his greed in the afterlife. He appears to Scrooge on Christmas Eve, wrapped in heavy chains forged from his lifetime of selfishness. His ghostly presence serves as a dire warning: if Scrooge doesn’t change his ways, he’ll end up with a similarly grim fate. As the first of many supernatural visitors, Marley sets the eerie yet urgent tone for Scrooge’s redemption journey.